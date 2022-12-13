Opinion: Newspaper should include environmental coverage

I frequently read the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, and I appreciate all the content and news in it. I like how the news is diversified and there are a variety of topics. However, one very important topic that is missing from the newspaper is global warming. I believe some stories about the dangers of global warming should be included in the news.

Temperatures are rising, and though climate change may not affect us right now, it is important that we should try to do what we can so our community can have a small positive impact on the world. It is important that readers of the newspaper are educated on the topic of global warming so they know how we are hurting the environment, and how we can change.

Atlanta is a big city, and it is known how much pollution occurs here. If the Herald newspaper includes topics on the environment, and it has a positive impact on our community, other newspapers may also follow. That way, Atlanta can be much more sustainable.

I really hope the Herald will have stories on the environment to educate readers about global warming.

Thank you for reading.

— Rikhil Duvvuri, Alpharetta