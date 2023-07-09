Opinion: News from the wonderful world of bugs

I was sitting on the patio the other day, savoring a refreshing beverage that could have had an umbrella in it, when I heard that dreaded sound: a faint, high-pitched whine that seemed to come from thin air, an acoustic harbinger of what was about to come.
Sound the alarm! The bugs of summer have arrived!
The source of that sound, a small mosquito, dropped into its landing pattern before coming to rest on my left forearm. It just stood there for a moment, apparently sizing me up. Maybe it wanted to be friends? No, it wanted a free meal, and I was the buffet.
Sorry, mosquito.
“There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” I thought, an instant before I reduced it to two dimensions with a single swat from my right hand. Victory is sweet, isn’t it?
Mosquitoes? Yuck. But other bugs can be cool.
You probably know that I love to flyfish, and flyfishing by its very nature requires that bugs be part of things. But those are good bugs. Consider mayflies, for example, beautiful little aquatic insects with gossamer wings and gracefully curving tails. Mayflies feed the trout even as flyfishing feeds my soul.
There are others, too. Caddisflies, another favorite of trout, are thick on the Chattahoochee and account for much trouty happiness. They’re not nearly as glamorous as mayflies (a caddisfly looks like nothing so much as a drab little moth). But there are a lot of them, and trout must think they taste like filet mignon, medium rare. Trout like them, so I like them too.
Sometimes, when I’m hiking to the water and about to enjoy a little fishing, I’ll pause to see what sort of bugs are active in the neighborhood. I tell myself that I do this to become better informed, to understand what sort of bugs are out and about. Armed with that knowledge, I figure, I will be a better fly fisher. I will be able to “match the hatch” and tie exactly the right fly to the end of my line. But the fact is that it’s just plain fun to look at bugs, even when you’re all grown up and aren’t supposed to spend your time doing frivolous things.
So I go into the Great Outdoors, armed with my finely honed wilderness skills and my engineered fabric outdoor attire and of course my matte finish fly rod, made with the very latest in high-tech fiber technology, and I survey the world through the lenses of my graphite-framed polarized sunglasses –
And then I sit down on a log and look at bugs.
I remember one trip where bugs maybe saved my life. No kidding. I was fishing up near Helen, and I’d hiked a couple of miles back into the woods to see this one certain waterfall and to check out the stream below it. The waterfall was neat, and the stream did hold the hoped-for Salvelinus fontinalises, which is a fancy way of saying “brook trout.” In fact, it held so many of them and I was having so much fun that I just kind of forgot about the facts that it was getting late and that I had 2 miles of hiking to get back to the car.
So, I fished and fished, using a fly that imitated an Ephemeroptera (more fancy wordage, this time for mayflies), and life was good.
Meanwhile, it was getting dark – so dark, in fact, that the trail was starting to disappear.
Let me tell you: It is an odd thing to be hiking where you cannot see the trail. At first, as the light faded, it was merely indistinct. Then it was elusive. And then it was invisible, as in “I am walking blind.”
What does one do when one is a couple of miles from the car and trying to follow a trail that isn’t there?
I stopped to consider that question and realized that, yes, I should have brought the flashlight. But I hadn’t. I hadn’t expected to be in the woods at dark…after dark…but the fishing had been so, so good…
And then I noticed something unexpected: tiny green spots moving along the ground near my feet. What’s that? I looked closely, intently, and – sure enough, and lo and behold! – there were little creatures of some sort along the edges of the trail, gently lighting up their corner of the world with a soft blue-green glow.
Glow worms. Their light wasn’t a lot, but it was enough to outline things. Yes, the bugs had come to my rescue.
So. It took a while. But with the help of some buggy luminescence, I eventually found my way back to the car.
Along the way, I had time to ponder things…among them the question of why had I not brought the flashlight.
And there was another discovery, too. As I stumbled along in the dark, I realized something. I realized that if I tried hard to focus on the trail, to focus on seeing the path ahead through my own efforts and my own strength of will, I lost my way and wandered off the trail and failed.
But if I lifted my eyes upward, up and away from the trail, something happened with peripheral vision or something, and the light of those glow worms gently but clearly outlined the way home.
Neat, huh?
The next day, after I finally got back home and had time to commiserate with myself about the adventure of the night before, it occurred to me that bugs can surprise you if you let them. That was a nice little epiphany and, I suspect, somehow makes me a better person.
But I’m still gonna swat those mosquitoes.