Opinion: New places, once again

If you’ve lived in an area very long, you know how new hiking places get hard to find. But I found one. It’s Birmingham Park in Milton, and it awaits you at the end of the little road that runs between Fire Station No. 43 and the Birmingham Baptist Church. Put 750 Hickory Flat Road into your GPS, and you’ll be on your way.

How did I come to find it? Well, my friend Alan is pastor at the Birmingham Baptist. I got to visit him there a while back, and I’ve got to say it sure was a friendly church. Alan did some serious preaching too.

Anyway, as I neared the church before the service that Sunday morning, I noticed a sign for a park. A new park? New to me anyway! There wasn’t time to check it out that morning, but I had a free afternoon coming up. I’d explore it then.

Fast-forward a few days, and there I was driving the last few dozen yards to the park. On my left was the fire station; on my right was the church. It occurred me that I was surrounded by fire insurance.

The road ended at a wide spot with room for several cars, and there I was.

Birmingham Park’s main feature is its trail system. These trails are open to hikers and horseback riders. There’s an informational sign with a map of the park’s surprisingly extensive trail system, and I’d suggest taking a photo of the map with your cell phone to help you keep track of where you are as you explore.

There are two ways to access the trails. One is to start on the old woods road near the big sign, following it downhill and around a sweeping curve, past an old structure and a big field and then into the heart of things. Several trails connect with the woods road, opening the door a wide range of hiking possibilities.

What about the second way access? It’s near the back left corner of the parking area. But don’t be fooled by that inviting opening through the fence, despite the fact that it seems to call out, “Come this way!” All you’ll find beyond it is a number of indistinct paths that meander around and eventually disappear. I’m betting they’re the legacy of hikers who, like me, figured that the fence opening was the place to start – but then, like me, soon realized that this was not the case.

As it turns out, the real second access point is just a few yards farther left of the fence opening. There, you’ll spot a clearly blazed trail leading off down the hill. It’s remarkably obvious once you see it (and shady and scenic once you start hiking). It’s become my preferred way to access these trails.

The trails themselves represent a delightful mix of upland and lowland and level and strenuous. Near the back of the park where the trail passes close to the very upper reaches of Little River, there are place where the trail is narrow and overgrown. But it’s never hard to follow.

As you might guess, I was particularly interested in the section of trail which paralleled the water. The prospect of newfound places to cast a fly always catches my attention. For the most part, the creek flows at the bottom of steep banks. But there are places where spur trails have formed leading from the waterside trail down to the stream.

One of those spurs leads to a spot that’s nigh onto perfect if you happen to be a Golden Retriever – an ideal spot for a happy Golden to plop down in the water and cool off after an hour spent hiking.

“It’s really a nice spot for us dogs,” said Flossie the Golden Retriever when I met her and her People on the trail. You didn’t know I spoke Dogese, did you? Well, I do. Be impressed! It is not an easy language to learn, but Ellie my resident Mini Schnauzer has been working on it with me. After all, you can’t know too many languages. I have potential, she says, and so I practice whenever I meet a dog like Flossie who will take the time to chat.

“How’s the water?” I ask Flossie.

She wags her tail and replies, “Not bad.” Apparently so. She’s sprawled in the creek, front and rear legs extended in the cool, clear flow. The water is only about 2 inches deep.

“But that’s all you need when you’re a dog,” Flossie adds. “I just wish my people would unhook this leash so I could show you how a creek should really be appreciated. But of course they won’t do that. They’re responsible folks, and the rules say I’ve got to be on a leash.”

I love a reasonable dog.

Later, when I got home, I told Ellie the Mini Schnauzer about my adventure. Being a Schnauzer, Ellie is not as wild about the water as her Retriever cousins. But she was certainly interested in the trails.

“Think we can go check them out?” she asked (more Dogese), and I said “Of course!”

So that’s where I’m bound this afternoon – me and Ellie, with hiking boots and leash, are headed back to Birmingham Park. I’m even bringing along a little bag of doggie treats plus a couple of homemade gingerbread cookies for an after-hike snack.

The gingerbread is for me.

Probably.