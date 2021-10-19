Opinion: Nettie Austin, Dunwoody teacher and principal

Students of Nettie Austin remember her as a caring and beloved teacher. As a teacher in the farming community of Dunwoody, she often taught multiple grades, and one year she taught all grades at Dunwoody School. Some years, she was called on to serve as school principal in addition to teaching. She not only instructed the children, she played piano, directed their plays, made soup or hot chocolate on freezing days and helped the children through difficult times.

Nettie Southern was born in 1882 to John and Sara Southern. The family came to Dunwoody in the early 1880s and bought 40 acres along what is now Mount Vernon Road. Nettie received teacher training at the State Normal School in Athens, Georgia. (The Story of Dunwoody 1821-2001, Elizabeth L. Davis, Ethel W. Spruill)

She married Glenn G. Austin at Dunwoody Methodist Church in 1906, the first marriage at the church. Between 1918 and 1929, they served together as Sunday School superintendents. She was the church organist for several years.

The young couple started out living at his parent’s home along Johnson Ferry Road near the Chattahoochee River. Soon they moved to a home next door to Dunwoody Methodist Church, which was on the south side of what is now Mount Vernon Road. When John Southern died, the family moved across the road to live with Nettie’s mother. Glenn and Nettie Austin had six children-Gladys Ruth, John Southern, Sarah Elizabeth, Nettie Mae, Glenn Thomas, and Edward James.

Glenn G. Austin was a skilled carpenter who built all kinds of toys and a Dutch playhouse for the students at Dunwoody School. He was chosen justice of the peace for the community and kept that position for 36 years. According to his daughter, Gladys Austin Mann, he was affectionately called “Judge” by people of the community.

In 1949, Nettie Austin was honored by former students and the Dunwoody community for her years as a dedicated teacher. The surprise garden party was held at Boxwood Farms, the home of Leila and Henry Ogden. Today that home is known as Donaldson-Bannister Farm, at the corner of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road. (Atlanta Constitution, “Teacher of 46 years gets surprise fete of lifetime,” May 18, 1949)

Nettie Austin’s current first grade students were at the gathering, along with other students from past years, including Ola Womack Spruill, who was in Mrs. Austin’s first class in a one-room school.

Nettie Austin was presented with a silver tray which read “For Mrs. Glenn Austin, whose twenty consecutive years as a teacher can be reckoned by the calendar but whose unfailing kindness and understanding can best be measured by the gratitude and love of this community, Dunwoody, Georgia.”

Nettie Southern Austin died in 1956 at age 74 and is buried at Sandy Springs Methodist Church Cemetery. Austin Elementary School in Dunwoody is named in her memory.