Opinion: Nash’s Store of Dunwoody

In the early 20th century, the Cheek and Nash Store was located on the west side of Nandina Lane, then known as Spruill Road. William Joberry Cheek, Jr. and William Richard Nash operated the feed/grocery store.

Nash was born in 1872 to William Riley Nash and Marinda Jane Guess of Duluth in Gwinnett County. William Joberry Cheek, Jr. was the son of Laura Eidson Cheek and Joberry Cheek, who built the Cheek-Spruill House at the corner of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road.

In 1895, Nash married Maggie Eugenia Power, and they had three children. Maggie died in 1904, and Nash married Ethel Gertrude Dryeman of Roswell in 1906. William and Ethel Nash had two children.

A few months ago, I shared the story of James Clark, who was on a rampage and looking for ammunition when he went in the Cheek and Nash Store. Clark shot both Cheek and Nash when they denied him. Cheek died and is buried at New Hope Cemetery on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Nash was saved when the bullet aimed at him struck the Masonic charm on his watch.

Following Cheek’s death, Nash continued to run the store. The Dunwoody Post Office was in the store and had been managed by Cheek. Nash ran the post office for a brief time, until Cheek’s sister Columbia was appointed postmaster of Dunwoody. From 1930 to 1949, William R. Nash’s second wife Ethel was postmaster of Dunwoody.

According to DeKalb County historian Vivian Price, Nash’s store was “the center of activity.” Aside from the retail business and post office, the Shallowford District Court held monthly meetings at the store. In the 1930s and ’40s, the Atlanta Constitution listed polling places in the communities surrounding Atlanta. If you lived in the Shallowford District, your voting location was Nash’s Store.

The Nash family operated a store at a different location beginning in the 1920s. This was the small grocery, post office and gas station that sat on the southwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads. After Nash died in 1945 and Ethel Nash was no longer postmaster, the Thompson family took over the small store.

A story passed down from previous generations tells that the store building was the old railroad depot, which was rolled up Chamblee Dunwoody Road on logs. It sat where the BP gas station is today.

When William R. Nash died, his obituary in the Atlanta Constitution describes him as a merchant for 50 years, a Mason with the Roswell Lodge, and a deacon of the Baptist Church. He is buried in the historic New Hope Cemetery on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.