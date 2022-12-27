Opinion: Nancy Hanks, Airline Belle, and Man o’ War trains

In the last Past Tense, I told how Charlie Blackburn rode the Airline Belle from Atlanta to Chamblee, then boarded the Roswell Railroad to visit his grandparents in Dunwoody. There are many reasons people traveled by train to or from Atlanta. Some came to visit family, to get to work or school, attend an event such as a football game, or shop in downtown Atlanta, especially in the days before Christmas.
The train known as Nancy Hanks first began the trip from Savannah to Atlanta in 1893. The trip took about six and a half hours. Georgia Central Railway picked the name Nancy Hanks because of the world record racehorse by that name, rather than Abraham Lincoln’s mother.
Atlanta historian Franklin Garrett describes this first version of the Nancy Hanks as “elaborate and luxurious.” The train was painted royal blue and trimmed in gold leaf with images of the racehorse logo in the frosted glass panels above each window.
The Nancy Hanks only lasted a few months because it caused many accidents. It was too fast for the time, colliding with livestock and unfortunately also with people. It was shut down before the end of 1893.
Georgia Central Railway brought the name Nancy Hanks back in 1947. A July 10, 1947, article in the Bulloch Times announced, “Nancy Hanks II: Modern Stream-Liner is Latest Word in Comfort.” A round trip from Savannah to Atlanta began with departure from Savannah at 8 a.m., arrival in Atlanta at 1:40 p.m., departure from Atlanta at 6 p.m. and arrival back in Savannah at midnight.
In September of 1957, football fans could ride the Nancy Hanks to Atlanta for two games. Georgia Tech played Kentucky at 2 p.m. and Georgia played Texas at 8 p.m. Following the second game, a bus would return fans to Terminal Station to leave for Savannah around 11:15 p.m.
Riding the Nancy Hanks II from Savannah or Macon to shop in Atlanta is remembered by many. Stops along the way included Wadley, Tennile, and Griffin. In 1963, the train was owned by Southern Railway and in 1971 it shut down for good with the beginning of Amtrak.
Just as with other forms of transportation, trains were racially segregated in the South and this continued until 1965, according to the Smithsonian Institute Magazine. Southern Railway Car Number 1200, a segregated car used on the Southern Railway in Georgia is on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Cars such as Number 1200 had smaller bathrooms, no luggage racks, and no amenities. Blacks sometimes rode in baggage cars and were denied access to dining cars.
Other trains that brought people from small towns to Atlanta include the Air-Line Belle and the Man o’ War. The Air-Line Belle from Toccoa to Atlanta ran from 1879 until 1931. Stops along the way included Duluth, Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Buford, Alto, Lula, Oakwood and Mount Airy.
Clifford M. Kuhn wrote about riding the Air-Line Belle in “Living Atlanta: An Oral History of the City, 1914-1948.” “We’d get the Airline Belle out of Toccoa, which was about three coaches, and a little steam engine. We’d come down Mitchell Street and turn there to go to Rich’s, Bass’s and Kress ten-cent store.”
Also named for a racehorse, the Man o’ War ran from Columbus to Atlanta beginning in 1947 and continued until the spring of 1970. Bonnie Smith Nichols and Larry Jordon remember riding the Man o’ War from Atlanta to Columbus on a Dunwoody School field trip in 1957. They visited Fort Benning while in Columbus.
Other stops for this route included Cataula, Pine Mountain, and Hamilton.
Atlanta’s Terminal Station, owned by Southern Railway, was shut down in 1970 and demolished in 1972. Union Station in Atlanta was also demolished in 1972.
Marc Hayes of Brookhaven remembers seeing the Nancy Hanks on many occasions when he worked in downtown Atlanta in the 1960s. He worked close to both Terminal Station and the smaller Union Station. “At least a couple of times a week, on my lunch hour, I’d walk over to either or both stations to explore the cavernous Terminal Station and the smaller Union Station.”
Over the sound system, incoming trains were announced. Passengers leaving Atlanta were notified when it was time to board their train and then the words “All Aboard” were called out.