Opinion: Mysteries that will keep you guessing

There are so many authors whose new books I eagerly anticipate, it’s often difficult for me to squeeze in someone new. Returning to a tried-and-true favorite ensures an enjoyable read. Taking a chance on someone new can result in a book I set aside and don’t finish. Color me picky.
Because I don’t review books that disappoint me, you never hear about them in my columns. My default position on reviews is that there’s someone out there who will like a book whether I do or not. A good example is “Gone Girl.” I thought all of the characters in that one were unlikable, but the book was a smash hit.
In the case of author Renee Knight’s book “Disclaimer,” I’m glad I branched out. Once again, I have no clue where I read about the book, but the write-up must have intrigued me because I added it to my library hold list.
“Disclaimer” by Renee Knight
The blurb on the inside flap would horrify anyone: “What if you realized the terrifying book you were reading was all about you?” Imagine settling in to read a book you find on your nightstand. It sounds familiar and suddenly you see it isn’t fiction. It’s a horrible chapter in your life, a chapter you thought was known only to you.
The story paints a distasteful picture of Catherine, the main character, and as I read, I kept thinking I’d figured out what she had done. There are hints, but her transgression is left to your imagination for most of the book. You will think you know what it was. As Lee Child says, it is “sensationally good psychological suspense … exactly what a great thriller should be.” I predict you’ll be as bamboozled as I was.
“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
Both this book and Foley’s “The Guest Book” are editors’ picks on Amazon, and now I’ve read them both. They’re equally disturbing, and both kept me guessing.
A twenty-something girl from England shows up at her older brother’s apartment in Paris only to discover he’s missing. She texted with him, and he told her how to get there from the train and that he’d be waiting for her. The mysterious neighbors in the building are less than forthcoming, even the one who purports to be a friend of her brother’s from their university days in England.
As the blurb says, “Everyone’s a neighbor. Everyone’s a suspect. And everyone knows something they’re not telling.” Once again, I never saw the twist coming.
If you enjoy “keep you guessing until the very end” mysteries, then these two books are for you.