Opinion: Mysteries set in the English countryside

What a treat! British mysteries are my favorite, and when they’re set in the Cotswolds or Devon, I’m in heaven. I started the week with one set in the 1930s in Devon at Agatha Christie’s fictional country house. Next was a contemporary cozy mystery in the Cotswolds.
“A Trace of Poison” by Colleen Cambridge
This was a marvelous follow-up to “Murder at Mallowan Hall.” Phyllida Bright, housekeeper and friend to Agatha Christie, is in fine fettle once again. The members of The Detection Club — G. K. Chesterton, Dorothy L. Sayers, and of course, Agatha — are on hand for a Murder Fete. The event includes a writing contest for local authors, and the prize is enough to kill for.
There’s a superb twist, but for me the fun part was glimpsing hints about Phyllida and Bradford, the chauffeur. We know Phyllida worked with Agatha Christie during the war, but not much beyond that. Even less is known about Bradford. What we DO know is that he has a unique ability to get under Phyllida’s skin.
I’m looking forward to learning more in the third book in the series, due out in September. Meanwhile, “Mastering the Art of French Murder,” also by Cambridge is on my desk.
“Death in an English Cottage” by Sara Rosett
It was a pleasure to return to another book in the Murder on Location series. I don’t know why I waited so long after reading Book I.
Location scout Kate Sharp is back in the Cotswolds, this time working on a documentary about Jane Austen. As if that weren’t entertaining enough, the plot involves newly discovered Jane Austen letters, a literary find, if indeed they exist.
Add an evolving romance, and you have all the ingredients for another cozy read, especially for an Anglophile like me.
Sara Rosett’s descriptions of the English countryside, the cottages, and the village transported me to one of my favorite British locales. It won’t be long before I visit again with the next entry in this seven-book series.
What could be better than two entertaining reads? Being able to find them in an indie bookshop. If you’re fortunate enough to live near any of the several scattered around the North Fulton area, you’re sure to find your next great read at one of them. I’ve ventured as far as Bookmiser in Marietta but haven’t yet made it to Poe & Company in Milton or Johns Creek Books & Gifts.
Whenever you’re intrigued by one of my book reviews, why not stop by your nearest indie bookshop? If they don’t have the book on hand, they’ll happily order you a copy, and you might even stumble across a few others that strike your fancy.