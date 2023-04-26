Opinion: Morrison Farms on Osborne Road in Brookhaven

Morrison Farms, a nursery business which began in 1970, once operated at 3086 Osborne Road in Brookhaven. Today, 3086, 3068 and 3064 Osborne Road are on the market and under contract, according to advertising. The three addresses total 7.1 acres.
William Morrison was born on a farm in Utica, Mississippi, in 1920. Growing up on a farm, raising vegetables and flowers was part of everyday life, and he put that knowledge to use later in life.
Morrison first entered the military in 1942 in Biloxi, Mississippi. When selected for aviation school he was sent to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and from there went to Walla Walla, Washington, to continue training to fly B-24 bombers.
In Walla Walla, Morrison met Mary Elaine Kolberg. When he was transferred again, this time to Langley Air Force Base in Virginia in 1944, he asked Mary to move there so they could get married.
Morrison participated in the Berlin Airlift after World War II. He attended the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, and served 25 years in the military, both in the U.S. and overseas. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1966. Four years later, he opened Morrison Farms in Brookhaven, which he continued to operate until 2006. Mary Elaine worked along with him as bookkeeper for the business.
When The Atlanta Constitution recommended six metro Atlanta nurseries to visit for an enjoyable weekend outing, they included Morrison Farms. The 1991 article advises, “You might miss it because the sign was small with red letters and pointed the way.” Morrison Farms was the only nursery on the list located inside I-285. (The Atlanta Constitution, May 12, 1991, “A weekend escape: Hop in the car and find these 6 nurseries”)
Morrison Farms had 40,000 square feet of greenhouse space and offered vegetables, annuals, perennials, herbs, houseplants, hanging baskets and clay pots. It was described as a farm with shade trees and level terrain, making it a fun place to walk around and explore.
In 1994, suggestions of Morrison as Father Christmas or Colonel Christmas are made. Poinsettias, which are native to Mexico, became the popular plant at the farm.
“William Morrison doesn’t live at the North Pole. But a visit to his Morrison Farms in northeast Atlanta, near Oglethorpe University, will almost make you believe this engagingly energetic 74-year-old nursery owner is the real thing.” (The Atlanta Constitution, Dec. 23, 1994, “Colonel Christmas: Nurseryman’s knack begets a wonderland of poinsettias”)
The farm’s October 1996 newspaper advertisement announced, “Poinsettias are growing.”
In November of 2000, the nursery was featured in an article about poinsettias. The greenhouses were filled with various varieties of poinsettias and other holiday flowers. Colors included the Freedom variety featuring red, white, and pink, Monet poinsettia with speckled red and cream color flowers, and the Red Velvet variety. (Atlanta Constitution, Nov. 23, 2000, “Welcome holidays with poinsettias from Morrison Farms”)
Morrison Farms also advertised their poinsettias and other plant offerings on a regular basis in the Dunwoody Crier newspaper. I don’t remember ever visiting there, but if you have memories to share of Morrison Farms, please send me an e-mail.