Opinion: More local road names

Road names sometimes tell where a road leads, such as Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road. Other times a road is named for an individual or family, such as Roberts Drive, which is named for engineer Isaac Roberts of the Roswell Railroad.

In Dunwoody, there are streets named for the Kellogg family. Kellogg Circle and Kellogg Springs Way in the North Springs neighborhood of Dunwoody are named for the Kellogg family. Forrest and Allie Kellogg came to Dunwoody from Wisconsin and built their home on this land. Ethel Spruill recalled that the Kellogg family held a greased pig contest each July 4th.

Subdivision streets are often given names by developers and do not have historic significance to the community. However, some local neighborhoods have streets named for the individuals who developed or lived in the neighborhood. Framons Court in Dunwoody came from the combination of the names Jack Plemmons and his sister Francis. This story was shared with Dunwoody Crier columnist Jim Perkins in 1996. When Corrie and Lorena Huggins moved into the neighborhood, their builder said the earliest houses were built by Jack Plemmons.

Chamblee Tucker Road connects Chamblee and Tucker, but the section of this road between Peachtree Boulevard and Buford Highway was once known as Carroll Avenue. A 1945 map of DeKalb County shows Lawson General Hospital and Naval Air Station Atlanta located along Carroll Avenue. There is still a Carroll Circle in this area.

The road is named for the Carroll family. Julia Carroll was the leader of a women’s group that started Corinth Baptist Church of Chamblee in 1875. The church later became Chamblee Baptist Church.

Morgan Falls Road is named for J. Morgan Smith, an inventor who brought his ideas of turbines for water-generated electricity to Atlanta. He founded the Atlanta Water and Electric Power Company with Atlanta businessmen Jack Spalding and Forrest Adair in 1902. Land was purchased on both sides of the Chattahoochee River from the Powers family. The project was known as Bull Sluice but was changed to Morgan Falls after J. Morgan Smith died in 1903. Morgan was not only part of his name, but also his mother’s birth name.

There was a Morgan Falls School and store during the early construction of Morgan Falls Dam. Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs includes a kiosk featuring the history of “The Historic Georgia Power Hydroplant.”

I was recently asked about the history of the name Manhasset as in Manhasset Drive, Cove, Place, and Circle. I have not found the source of that name yet, but did find out that Dr. Malcolm Turner, an Atlanta dentist, owned a summer home where Manhasset Drive meets Mount Vernon Road. Turner and his wife, Margaret Parker Turner had a house, pond, bath house and a small home for caretaker Joseph Dillard Craven.