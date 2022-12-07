Opinion: More about the curious state of college football

A number of readers responded to a recent column in which I took college football to task for some alarming trends that have surfaced in recent years – from narcissistic bands to Oregon’s Imelda Marcos closetful of uniforms. (The Ducks lost at home last week tricked out in a charming, two-piece, canary-yellow outfit.)
One writer, who goes by Chef Jeff and has a regular list of subscribers to his “I Wonder” newsletter, sent along some of his own pet peeves.
The one I liked most and made the most sense was something I’d never thought of before. It’s not a new trend, but it’s still worth a mention.
“If a team has two (or more) penalties on a play, only one is enforced,” he wrote. “And the coach of the other team decides which penalty will be enforced. And he must decline all the other penalties. That’s crazy!”
Chef Jeff goes on to say that this phenomenon occurs nowhere else in the real world.
If you run a red light, then flee police while exceeding speeds of 80 mph, the cops aren’t forced to decide which offense to cite you with. They throw the book at you. You’re tossed out of the game and fined, to boot.
Another writer, a native of Arkansas, said he grew up reveling in his hatred of Ole Miss and Texas. He lamented the fact that one of his sons enrolled at Ole Miss, and his favorite niece and nephew chose to attend Texas.
He still hates Tennessee, though. And, he thinks the NCAA should ban cowbells.
There are so many other nits to pick with college football, despite my love of the game.
Allow me one final complaint, this one about the television coverage.
Nearly all college football broadcasts include graphics at the bottom of the screen to provide the game score, time remaining, time outs remaining and the play clock – all well and good. That’s about all I need to know. Some networks present this information in a handsome, unobtrusive way.
But some networks – one in particular – don’t.
They need to add program teasers encased in an Oregon Ducks’ canary yellow box at the bottom corner, along with other incidental information, and a crawl for scores from other games.
The bottom third of the television screen is cluttered with so much multi-colored debris that viewers are made to wonder whether they’re watching a football game or a slot machine.
I was tuned into the final seconds of an exciting match-up last Saturday when my eye was pried to the bottom of the screen where network Einsteins were running scores from soccer games.
Soccer games!
Let’s be clear about one thing – and I think I speak for all college football fans. The reason most people tune in college football games is college football. The score of a close soccer game is not going to have me scrambling for the remote.
I have Hulu. I can watch soccer or hockey if I want to, but I don’t.