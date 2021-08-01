Recently, I wrote about women working as Link Instrument trainers at Naval Air Station Atlanta during World War II. This is just one part of the history of Naval Air Station Atlanta, which was located in Chamblee on land that was home to Camp Gordon during World War I. The buildings of Camp Gordon were dismantled in 1921 and advertised for sale in the Atlanta Constitution.
DeKalb County bought 300 acres of former Camp Gordon land in 1940 for a future airport. The Navy chose this site to build a Naval Aviation Reserve Base.
There were $3 million in construction contracts issued. Robert and Company, architects, designed the larger buildings, and construction was managed by Mion Construction. The plans included 50 permanent buildings, two hangars and three runways. DeKalb County constructed the east and west hangars.
The base was commissioned by Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox on March 22, 1941, as U.S. Naval Reserve Aviation Base. Five months later, training began. Primary flight training was the mission for the first year and a half.
For many arriving students, it was their first flight training.
“Most of them arrived in their civilian clothes and had never put foot in an airplane before.” Once primary training was complete, the men would go to Pensacola or Corpus Christi for Intermediate training. (Tattoo: United States Naval Air Station Atlanta, April 1944)
In January of 1943, the base became U.S. Naval Air Station Atlanta. Lawson General Army Hospital was located next door. The same construction company, Mion, advertised in the Atlanta Constitution in 1943, “Wanted, 250 laborers, apply at once, Naval Air Base, Chamblee, GA, Old Camp Gordon”
The change meant more officers, students, and enlistees. Lt. James K. Shippey was head of construction. The plan called for several new buildings including a combination auditorium-recreation building, officer’s quarters, two additional barracks, ship’s service store, barber shop, bowling alleys, classrooms, and a fully equipped gymnasium.
USO performances took place in the new auditorium, including appearances by Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour.
Between 1942 and 1944, five schools were established at Naval Air Station Atlanta. They included Instrument Flight Instructors School, Link Instrument Training Instructors School, Control Tower Operator school, Naval Air Navigation Radio School (at Gainesville), and Assistant Operations Officers Naval Training School.
After WW II, Naval Air Station Atlanta was home to the Weekend Warriors. Naval and Marine Air Reservists trained there during the Korean War and after. It moved to Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta in 1959 when longer runways were necessary.
Historic markers for Camp Gordon and Naval Air Station Atlanta stand at the airport today, located near the viewing platform and playground.