Opinion: Moonshine in North Georgia is part of our heritage

Moonshine occupies a special place in the history of North Georgia and North Fulton County. Production of illegal whiskey led to sometimes violent clashes between moonshiners and government revenuers. It also supported poor farmers and led to the development of super-fast cars which gave birth to a new sport, NASCAR racing. Here is the story.

In the late 1700s, Scotch-Irish immigrants started to arrive in Georgia. With them came their knowledge of distilling grains and fruits into alcoholic beverages. Since the government did not tax production of alcohol, distilling was totally legal. Mountain people and farmers turned excess crops into corn whiskey or peach and apple brandy for their families and friends, and all was good.

During the Civil War, Congress created the Internal Revenue Service to collect taxes on luxury goods such as liquor and tobacco. This did not sit well with moonshiners or customers and after the war many producers refused to pay the tax. That made whiskey production illegal, and all was not good. Distillation went underground.

Producers worked at night to avoid detection, hence the name moonshine. Gradually, public opinion shifted. Opposition to the illegal practices grew, thanks to efforts by the temperance movement, evangelicals and women who portrayed moonshiners as gangsters. This led to Prohibition in 1920 when Congress made alcohol production and sale illegal. Prohibition was great for moonshiners because suddenly they became the only source of alcoholic spirits. Prices in the South for bootleg whiskey quadrupled. Fun stories abound about speakeasies and the Roaring ’20s as prohibition became increasingly unpopular.

When the Great Depression hit following the stock market crash of 1929, the government realized that by not taxing alcohol it was losing a great source of revenue. In 1932, Franklin D. Roosevelt made a campaign promise to legalize alcohol, and in 1933 Congress ended Prohibition.

Moonshiners continued to thrive because nobody wanted to pay liquor taxes. The Atlanta Constitution reported in November 1934 that the Atlanta district was no. 1 in the U.S. in moonshining. More than 500 stills were destroyed that year. Prices for cotton, the foundation of Georgia’s rural economy, went so low thanks to the Depression and the boll weevil that many farmers went bankrupt. Prices for corn, another staple of the economy, declined so much that some farmers burned corn rather than coal in their stoves. For them, making moonshine became a matter of survival for their families. Deep animosity developed between producers and law enforcers, both local and federal, as raids and shootouts were not uncommon.

A cottage industry developed in North Georgia during the Depression and continued through the 1930s and 1940s “running” white lightning from moonshiners to eager buyers in Atlanta. To avoid being caught by local police, the moonshine was carried in souped up cars – often 1940 Ford Coupes – that could be modified to go up to 180 MPH. High-speed chases took place down Route 9 which became known as Thunder Road. Route 9 passed through Alpharetta, Roswell (Roswell Road) and Sandy Springs on its way to Atlanta. After their mad dashes to Atlanta, runners held races to see whose car was the fastest and a new sport, NASCAR stock car racing, was born.

Local historian Connie Mashburn tells stories about Alpharetta police who would park their cars on Highway 9 and turn their flashing lights on to divert a speeding runner from the highway to a side street where he would be stopped, boxed in and captured. The police would confiscate the car in front of the courthouse and dump the whiskey into the street. It was not uncommon to see people bring cups to scoop up some of the whiskey. One downtown resident allowed runners to hide cars behind his house until the police gave up the chase. The only way he knew if a runner had been there would be if a gallon of moonshine was on his back porch in the morning.

Local farmer J W Shirley leased his farm in the 1950s and happened to discover a still in his corn crib. He called federal agents and the still was destroyed and the lease was canceled.

Moonshining is one of the most fascinating stories of our local history. It pitted government against its citizens. It was hot, dirty work and very dangerous. Yet it made a lot of people rich and helped dirt poor farmers survive in extraordinary times. It taught us a lot about human nature.