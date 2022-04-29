Opinion: Moments in time

As I was driving on Mayfield Road in mid-April, it was impossible to miss the bright orange silt fences marking future boundaries on a large field at the corner of Bethany Road. I knew that this was the farm of J.L. and Helen (Cochran) English and that they had raised three boys there, Tim, Mark and Paul. I suspected that the near century old house and red barn on the property that I had admired for years were not long for this world, and as a lover of old barns, I knew I had found my first column.
J.L. (1919 – 2017) grew up in Henry County and attended Piedmont College where he played basketball and baseball. He joined the Army after Pearl Harbor and played baseball for the 3rd Army throughout World War ll. Helen (1925-2019) grew up in the Birmingham Community in Milton and attended Milton High School. She met J.L. on a blind date and the two were married in 1947. They purchased their farm on Mayfield Road in 1953.
J.L. devoted his career to the Greyhound Bus Company as a driver and instructor. He was a keen observer of how people lived in the small towns and large cities he visited, and he knew what he wanted to do after his retirement: be a farmer and work from morning to night tending his crops and caring for his animals.
In 1953. a farm on Mayfield Road went up for sale. It had a comfortable house, a barn, three chicken houses and several sheds on 34 acres – just perfect for J.L. and Helen. The property had changed hands several times over the decades. William David (1879 – 1965), William T. Broadwell (1892-1961) and Henry Buice (1898-1942) and their wives had worked the farm and raised their families on the property.
Initially, J.L went into the chicken business, keeping about 6,000 of them at a time until the late 1950s. One of the chicken houses and the now-empty home were still there when I visited the property in April.
In the 1960s, J.L. raised hogs. He fed them corn that he raised on the farm until they weighed 250 pounds. Then he would load 40 to 50 of them into his 2-ton Dodge truck and take them to a hog buyer in nearby Lathamtown in Cherokee County. He would return home, load up again and repeat the process.
J.L. also raised Hereford cattle, a sturdy breed known for their high-quality meat. His newborn calves weighed about 70 pounds. J.L. sold them in about six months when they grew to approximately 375 pounds when weaned.
There is much more to tell about J.L., his family and his farm. We will leave that for a future column. Suffice it to say that it was people like J.L and Helen who helped shape the character of Milton and the adjacent towns of Alpharetta and Roswell.