Opinion: Moments in Time Part 2

A notable relic of Milton’s past is surrendering to the needs of modern urban society. Last week I described how the farm once owned by J.L. and Helen English on Mayfield Road is destined to disappear as a new housing development will emerge where crops, pasture, and woods once dignified a beautiful 34-acre farmstead. Its once proud red barn will disappear from one of the last tracts of undeveloped land in Milton.

J.L. and Helen raised three sons on the farm, twins Paul and Mark, and Tim. Sadly, Mark passed away a year ago. Paul attended Georgia Southern University and is President of English Builders in Milton. Tim studied chemical engineering at Vanderbilt where he played in every football game for four years. He is retired from the property development business. Mark went to Auburn and Samford universities and had a career as an engineer with Alabama Power in Birmingham.

While J.L. was from Henry County, Helen was raised in Milton and was descended from the Cochran and Castleberry families. She was a devout Christian and made sure her family attended church every Sunday.

The family was self-sustaining with a 1-acre garden that the boys maintained.

“We grew every vegetable known to man” says Paul. “We lived farm to table,” Tim recalls. “Dad used very few chemicals. He was organic before that was popular.”

The family raised cattle, pigs, and chickens commercially.

The family required a lot of wood for the wood-burning Buck Stove in the house and the pot-bellied stove that kept several thousand chickens warm in their large chicken house. The process was straightforward. Cut down a tree in the woods, let it season, use J.L.’s John Deere tractor to haul the wood to the house, cut and split it and pile it up until needed.

Twice a year from the back of a truck, the boys pitched 400 wire-bound bales of hay through a small hole into the loft. A bale of hay weighs between 50 and 75 pounds so “bucking” a bale to the second level loft, known as a hay mow, required stamina and a strong back.

J.L. had a secret recipe for feeding his 100 plants that produced his famous tomatoes. Many people remember the tomato stand in front of the English home. The proceeds funded J.L.’s fishing trips to Florida. He also grew gourds which he made into houses for the Purple Martins which arrived every February from South America. The birds helped control insects. He loved baseball Tim recalls. On Sunday afternoons J.L. and the boys would listen to Braves games and eat home-made ice cream.

J.L. raised dogs for quail hunting. Paul remembers that quail were very plentiful, but eventually coyotes and fire ants wiped them out. “Mom would drop us off at the other side of Providence Road and we would walk back hunting all the way.”

Life has changed dramatically due to technology and economic growth, but it was not so long ago that our parents and grandparents lived close to the land where arrangements with each other were made with a handshake.