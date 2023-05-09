Opinion: Milton volunteers honor deceased veterans

No doubt being a Seabee in Vietnam taught Bill Lusk many things, but what set him apart was his family background. His father and his four brothers were in the construction business. All served in the military during WW ll. His grandfather was a master carpenter with whom Bill worked as a youth.
One of the lasting impacts of his ancestry and wartime experience was his creation of the Milton Veterans Memorial Markers program after the City of Milton was formed. Today’s column tells the story of that journey.
After graduating from high school in the Finger Lakes region of New York State where his ancestors have lived for 500 years, Bill graduated from a two-year program at a technical school and worked for the Ridge Construction Company, a division of Eastman Kodak Company. While there, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees reserve in 1964. His unit was activated the following year and Bill underwent advanced training at the Naval Construction Battalion Center at PortHueneme, California. When he arrived in Vietnam in 1966 things were getting very hot. The Viet Cong appeared to be winning the war, and the U.S. was rapidly increasing its forces. The Seabees were destined to play a vital and historic role as the conflict grew, and the need to construct military support facilities increased.
The U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, widely known as the Seabees, is responsible for building much of the infrastructure at U.S. military operations abroad, particularly in combat zones. If you pronounce the first letters of Construction Battalion, it sounds like Seabee, hence the nickname. The Seabees were established in 1941 to meet the growing need for airfields, docks, bridges and other support facilities during WW ll. They primarily serve the Navy and Marine Corps because the Army has its own Corps of Engineers. Seabees are trained for combat as well as construction and frequently saw action in Vietnam when their construction projects were attacked. Their motto is “we build, we fight” and their logo is a bee holding a wrench, hammer and machine gun.
Bill was initially stationed around the Chu Lai combat base in central Vietnam. During his second tour, he was assigned to Khe Sanh, one of the more remote mountain outposts in Vietnam a few miles from the Ho Chi Minh Trail near the Laotian border and later the scene of a bloody battle. He also served near the Da Nang airbase on the coast where his battalion built airfields, roads, bunkers, barracks and revetments to protect the aircraft. In short, the Seabees built anything that needed to be built quickly and well.
On April 29, 2023, the Seabees were honored with a special monument at the Georgia National Military Cemetery in Canton.
When he returned home in 1967, Bill attended Tri State College in Indiana on the GI Bill where he obtained a degree in civil engineering. His first job after college was as an engineering project manager for the Detroit Water Department. A job offer took him to Atlanta in 1973. Thirteen years later he started Lusk and Company, a firm that continues to build churches, schools and assisted living facilities and numerous projects for Georgia Tech. He sold his company to its employees in 2018. Now in its 37th year, the company is known as Lusk Commercial Contractors. His favorite project is the Lyndon House Arts Center in Athens.
When the City of Milton was formed in 2006 from portions of unincorporated north Fulton County, Bill was elected to the city’s first City Council. He felt that as a new city, Milton lacked an identity and thought that one way to create identity would be to honor our city’s fallen soldiers. He was inspired by the City of Duluth’s veterans’ marker program and was determined to institute something similar in Milton that would help create a sense of place and inspire patriotism.
The program launched in 2007 with about 50 markers which Bill hand built in his home workshop. The City of Milton supported the effort by placing ads in the Milton Herald. The program grew rapidly, and soon Bill and a few volunteers were making 50 markers in his workshop. In 2016 a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization called the Milton Veterans Memorial Markers, Inc. was established. Today more than 800 markers are placed along Highway 9 and in Crabapple for two weeks over Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Bill and volunteers such as Justin de Couto and David Garmon help make the markers. More than than 50 volunteers place the markers carried by large trailers, two of which were purchased from donations, while one was presented to the organization by local businessman and veteran Ron Wallace.
For further information on the program or to apply for a marker send an email to info@miltonveterans.org or to luskwc@gmail.com.
I believe that there is a clear link between the background and wartime experiences of one committed citizen and a program that brings recognition to the City of Milton and honors those deceased veterans who served our country.