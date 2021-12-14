Opinion: Memories of December 7, 1941 — 80 years later

In December of 1941, Dr. Howard Cotton was 12 years old and living in Arlington Heights, Massachusetts. He had recently become interested in the military, cutting photographs out of his parents’ Life magazines for a scrapbook. He was working on the scrapbook when his family heard the news on the radio of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

At first, there was a sense of excitement as the United States entered World War II. That soon changed however, as older brothers of his friends were drafted. Cotton was a member of the local Boy Scout troop, which collected newspapers for the cause.

Later, he felt fear his town could be invaded or bombed as had happened to other cities around the world.

“All automobile headlights were required to have black paint covering the top 1/3-1/2 to lessen visible light from possible bombers at night,” he recalls. Cotton’s dad served as an air raid warden as part of the Civil Defense Core, patrolling the neighborhood to ensure no lights were visible during air raid drills.

Sixteen-year-old Fred Donaldson, of Dunwoody, a met with some of his friends at Nash’s Store after hearing the news of Pearl Harbor on the radio. It was a Sunday afternoon, and the group routinely met at the store following church and dinner (lunch) with the family.

Donaldson recalls that Fred Miles, a friend of the group, had already joined the military and was in the Philippines at the time of Pearl Harbor. Fred Donaldson joined the Air Force in 1942 and served in the Pacific. He married Phylis Irene Adams on Dec. 7, 1946, five years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. This year, they celebrate 75 years of marriage.

Mary Haase Flippen was attending Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, in 1941. On Dec. 7, she was at the movies with a friend. The theatre stopped the movie, turned on the lights and announced the bombing. Her friend, “burst into tears because her brother was in the Army, and she knew he would be sent to war.”

Flippen was born in Nebraska in 1924. During the Great Depression, when jobs were scarce, her father found work at the Lago Oil Refinery in Aruba. The family moved to Aruba. The Lago Oil Refinery supplied airplane fuel to the Allies during World War II.

Garrie Phillips was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Phillips, who is 102, lives at Dogwood Forest in Dunwoody. In 1941, Phillips’ husband, Tom Crayton, was in the Navy, and they had recently moved from San Francisco to Pearl Harbor, arriving on Thanksgiving Day.

Phillips was at a friend’s apartment the day of the attack. Her husband was conducting mine sweeps aboard a submarine. Garrie and Tom had difficulty contacting their family to let them know they were safe, as many family members did not have phones. Tom’s brother was also at Pearl Harbor and escaped harm.

Frank Stovall’s mom heard the news on the radio and told her son. He was at his family home in West End, Atlanta. Stovall was a student at Georgia Tech and in the Naval ROTC. The students had heard Pearl Harbor was on alert the week before.

All students were already enrolled in Naval ROTC or Army ROTC due to the increased likelihood of the U.S. entering the war. Student schedules were accelerated from nine months to 12 months a year to complete their degrees in three years. Frank Stovall received his chemical engineering degree and reported for duty the day after graduation.

Thank you to everyone who shared their memories of Dec. 7, 1941.