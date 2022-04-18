Opinion: Meet local authors at Lemonade Days this weekend

‘Tis the season for Lemonade Days, and once again, this community event features local authors on Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24. What will you find at the Dunwoody Authors and Friends Bookstore? Books by more than 15 local fiction and non-fiction authors in a multitude of genres — romance, mystery, thriller, history — you name it.
Not only can you browse to your heart’s content, but you can also chat with the authors and purchase signed copies of their books. What better opportunity is there to find books for the readers on your gift list? Think travel and beach reads, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and May and June graduations. Heck, think of yourself.
As an author, I have an appreciation for what it takes to put pen to paper or fingers to the keyboard to write a book, much less several, as many of these folks have done. It requires a passion for writing and the discipline to keep at it day after day. For me, there are days when everything flows, and there are others when I think, “Oh for goodness’ sake, does this hang together at all?” I suspect I’m not alone on that writing rollercoaster.
When I look at the accolades our friends and neighbors have received, I stand in awe of their achievements. When I go a step further and remember that many of these folks also hold down demanding full-time jobs while writing their books, I want to give them a round of applause. I can’t possibly do justice to each and every author, but I can highlight a few of their accomplishments.
Donald Reichardt’s “The Blue Wall” was a crime thriller finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and three authors are 2022 Georgia Author of the Year Award nominees in their respective genres:
• Marylyn Baron— “The Romanov Legacy” / Romance
• Jan Slimming— “Codebreaker Girls: A Secret Life at Bletchley Park / History”
• Christopher Swann— “A Fire in the Night” / Detective/Mystery
“There’s no Ham in Hamburger” by Kim Zachman is a 2022 “Books All Young Georgians Should Read” selection. “Crooked Truth” by Kristine F. Anderson received the Ferrol Sams Fiction Award from Mercer University Press and was nominated for the 2021 Willie Morris Southern Fiction Award. Does anyone else get cold chills at seeing the name Ferrol Sams? When people ask about books that have stayed with me, his are titles that always come to mind.
The Authors and Friend Bookstore will be open 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday and noon–6 Sunday. Check the schedule of appearances below and plan your visit. For more information, including a complete listing of books and author biographies, please visit https://dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/lemonade-days/food-beverage-country-store/. You can also follow Lemonade Days on Instagram, #LDays22, and on Twitter @LemonadeDays.
Many thanks to Jan Slimming for making this year’s author booth a reality. There are still a few author signing spots available. Contact jslimming@comcast.net.
In the past, I’ve been involved with the Author Booth as an author and as a worker bee, and I wish I could participate again this year. I’d love to be on hand to pitch in, meet and greet readers, and share my cozy mystery series. I’d be there both days so I could meet every one of these outstanding authors.
Unfortunately, I haven’t mastered being in two places at once. You may think my priorities are out of whack, but I’m choosing to attend a Billy Joel concert in Charlotte — the concert I purchased tickets for in 2020 — the one that’s finally been rescheduled for 2022. Nope, not going to miss that. I will, however, join the Friends of the Dunwoody Library at the Dunwoody Arts Festival on May 7 & 8. It’s a Dunwoody thing — books everywhere you turn!