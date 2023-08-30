Opinion: Me and Jethro: Double aught spies (almost)

Ok kiddies, since school is back in session, it just might be time for Uncle Mikey to tell you a story that I swear is 99.99 percent the God’s honest truth. So get out your resting mat and relax.
Try to stay awake, and I’ll do my best to re-create a tale that happened in the summer of 1981. After I’m done, my bet is that I’ll get letters, phone calls, and maybe even a bullet in my head for what I’m going to divulge.
If you’re not excited and bursting with anticipation, I don’t know what else I can do to set up how your humble columnist, came within a spider’s eyelash of becoming just like Jethro Bodine, a double-aught spy for the Central Intelligence Agency.
I’ve probably lost some of you. A few are probably saying: “That’s it, Eunice. No more wasting my valuable jigsaw puzzle time by reading that lunatic’s malarkey.”
For those of you sticking around, here goes.
I’d just watched “The In-Laws” starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin, the former a shady, seemingly scatterbrained CIA agent. Arkin is a dentist whose daughter was to marry Falk’s son. The movie was hilarious, inspiring me to ask colleagues in the newsroom: “How do you go to work for the CIA?”
“Look ‘em up in the phonebook,” was the snarky reply.
So that’s what I did. I called the CIA office in the Los Angeles area and spoke to a gentleman named Larry Curran. At least that’s what he said his name was. More about name games later.
Early in the conversation, he asked the following questions: “Were you ever in the military? Can you speak a foreign language? Why are you calling me?”
Two “no’s” and an “I think I can help my country and do my part to put an end to what these Commie bastids are trying to do.”
The last one must’ve set a hook because he asked me to meet him in LA. I was given an address that turned out to be a bank. At least the first floor looked like a bank. The front desk guard, before I could hitch up my trench coat and say a single word, directed me to the fifth floor.
Since there were only four floors listed on the directory, I figured I might be a goner. I met Mr. Curran and I thought he was marvelous. Our 30-minute meeting stretched to three hours. I was given a list of books and he said he’d be in touch.
I read the books and shared my thoughts. A few weeks later, I was in a hotel room with two agents. Again, I found them and the whole process fascinating.
Mr. Curran’s next move was to enroll me in a one-day foreign language aptitude battery of tests. Again, I was fascinated but hated the class, only because it was held at USC.
I heard from someone in Washington that I would now be known as “Michael J. Treet.” Mr. Curran told me that the process weeds out 98 of 100 applicants. Two received an all-expense-paid trip to Washington for a week of interviews and activities.
My parents were petrified, believing “they’re going to turn you into a Lee Harvey Oswald.” The FBI descended on Bakersfield and spoke to teachers, co-workers and friends.
The phone calls were something like: “What the hell! You’re going to be a spy?” I had fun by replying: “I can neither confirm nor deny that.”
I remember them saying the agents were serious and that the female agent was huge.
I flew to Washington where I was taken for a ride several times. It was quite a gauntlet. Several buildings were non-descript on the outside. Open the doors and they were beehives of intelligence gathering.
The highlight was taking a lie detector test at CIA headquarters, where I was asked about past activities by the most serious FBI agent on the planet. Unconvinced of the accuracy of a polygraph, the skeptic in me wanted some proof. The agent produced a deck of cards, asked me to pick a card, then lie when he showed it to me.
I tried to lie and failed miserably but must’ve passed the test. The next day, there was a final interview where I was asked where I might like to be stationed.
I was newly married, and the plan was for me to work as some sort of journalist and for Vicki to teach. I replied to my potential CIA boss that I thought England or France might be cool.
His reply: “No son, where in the Middle East or Central America do you think you might want to live?”
Check please. I came home, quit my newspaper job and went to work as a pharmaceutical salesman.
Not as wild as being a spymaster, but I’m here to write about it.