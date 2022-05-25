Opinion: Mayor promises care in allocating ARP funds

An opinion piece published in The Crier’s May 16 issue suggests “it pays to be the little guy” with the American Rescue Plan, and refers to me as the “luckiest official of all.” I can tell you I don’t feel lucky. Instead, I join members of the Dunwoody City Council in feeling a tremendous responsibility to make sure we do the most good for the most people with this funding, while adhering to the rules under which it was allocated.

Opinion: In the American Rescue Plan, it pays to be the little guy The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program gives $350 billion to local governments. How exactly that money was passed around leaves some Metro Atlanta cities better off than others.

For the first time in history, ARP granted funds to every city and town. As the editorial points out, Dunwoody’s population was below 50,000 in 2019, resulting in an $18 million allocation to our community. To be clear, Dunwoody did not advocate for the funding formula. And to date, only half of the funds have been delivered.

As with CARES funding, we’re committed to transparency with ARP, using a website to document funding amounts and Council votes: www.dunwoodyga.gov/arp. During a Council meeting in April, I created Dunwoody’s American Rescue Plan and Grants Committee and appointed three Council Members to serve. They met for the first time on May 13 and identified possible allocations, including projects to support vulnerable Dunwoody residents, economic development, stormwater projects, public safety, and cybersecurity.

Some funding decisions have already been made. Pre-pandemic, Council had allocated hotel/motel taxes to construct a new park in the Perimeter Center area. The pandemic created a significant drop in this revenue source, but we are able to designate ARP funding to construct this park without delay. Council recently approved ARP funds for a summer program to help local students recover from pandemic-related learning loss. In the next few weeks, I expect Council to approve a final budget for these ARP funds.

I have repeatedly shared with City Council, City Staff and the public that when we look back on how we utilize the ARP funds, we need to see that we made a positive difference in people’s lives and a lasting impact on our community. So, while I don’t feel particularly lucky as it relates to ARP, I do feel humbled by the responsibility.

— Lynn Deutsch, Mayor of Dunwoody