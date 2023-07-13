Opinion: Master Gardeners beautify Summerour House garden

Georgia Master Gardener Extension volunteers work throughout the state on many diverse demonstration gardens, in addition to providing educational information on good gardening practices through our speakers bureau, online classes, and Ask A Master Gardener booths at Farmers’ Markets. One such demonstration garden is located at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, off Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek. Autrey Mill sits on 46 acres of ravine forest and has over 3 miles of walking trails that meander past a creek, rocky shoals and wildflowers, and provides a chance to view native Georgia plants and animal life. The park features a visitor center with live animal exhibits, a heritage village with historic buildings, wildlife and animal displays, nature and heritage play areas, a farm museum, picnic pavilions and restrooms. There is also a beautiful butterfly garden filled with flowers, walking paths, a little pond and gnome homes! Recently a new wildlife rehabilitation clinic has been added to aid injured and displaced wildlife, administered by Jess Legato, licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Originally inhabited by the Creek, and then the Cherokee Indians, the land was given to Georgia residents in the 1832 land lottery. Autrey Mill sits on several of the “gold lots,” and on the property are the remains of an old gold mine. However, not much gold was ever found, and the land was more profitable for farming cotton, corn and wheat. Several families have owned the property, and it passed to the Autrey family in 1877, who owned it until 1907. The Summerour family owned the land where the Heritage Village is today. The village consists of the Summerour farmhouse, a tenant farmer’s house, the Green General Store and the old Warsaw Church. All of these buildings were moved to the property for preservation. The village and the collections of artifacts help showcase the life of rural farmers from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s.
In 1988, community activists saved the property from development. The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Association is now a nonprofit overseen by the City of Johns Creek. The Autrey family did operate a mill on the property in the late 19th century. It was located on property west of the center along Sal’s Creek. It was five stories high and built for grinding wheat flour. Only a little of the foundation remains beside the creek, but there is a photograph which documents its existence.
The Master Gardeners maintain the garden in front of the Summerour House, an 1860s farmhouse which was moved to the property to preserve it from encroaching development. Some plants selected for the garden would be appropriate for that time period, but there is always the desire for a colorful display to delight garden visitors and keep the house inviting for all the activities held there, so attention is paid to both aspects of garden design. Old garden standbys coming into bloom now include bee balm, spiderwort, clematis, Stokes aster, salvia, lamb’s ear, roses and Crinum lilies. Featured for color you will find begonias, geraniums, daisies, balloon flower, and coleus. In addition to the fenced garden in front, the side, or Bride’s Garden, has recently been expanded and is still undergoing renovation. The Master Gardeners who work at the Summerour Garden meet at least twice a month to do the necessary weeding, watering, fertilizing and “deer discouraging.”
Autrey Mill is open to the public at no charge, but memberships are available for special programming. There are summer camps and home school curriculum available. The visitor’s center has a learning lab for preschoolers. Rentals are provided for weddings, receptions, celebrations, etc. And children love to come and see the chickens, ducks, rabbits and goats. There are many volunteer opportunities available for both youth and adults. You can find out more about Autrey Mill at https://autreymill.org/