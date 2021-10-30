Opinion: Looking for elusive animals in Congress

On Oct. 1, this writer embarked on a journey to Tanzania in East Africa via Delta to Amsterdam and KLM to Kilimanjaro International Airport. Having to show a negative COVID test and the wearing of masks while in airports and on planes were reminders that the pandemic still rages. Despite COVID-related inconveniences, airports were crowded, planes full. Recovery is happening.

Six of us were on an adventure dubbed “Tanzania: Serengeti to Zanzibar.” In normal times there would be as many as 24 people on the safari-oriented trip organized by Tauck, a Connecticut-based tour company. The word safari comes from the Arabic root verb, safara, meaning to unveil, discover, or to embark on a journey. In Swahili, the dominant language in Tanzania, “safari” refers to any trip or journey. On safari everyone wants to see “The Big Five” animals ─ Cape buffalo, elephant, lion, rhino and leopard. The more elusive animals are leopard and cheetah, and one must look hard to spot the magnificent cats.

As I departed, Nancy Pelosi promised a vote on two massive spending bills replete with tax increases. Upon my return 15 days later, no vote had been taken and the fight raged on. By the time you read this, who knows? It seems that an elusive animal in the legislative jungle is a “blue dog Democrat.”

When the Blue Dog Coalition was formed in 1995, their main issue was a balanced federal budget underscored by a dedication to fiscally conservative legislation. Recently, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was hailed as “the last of the Blue Dogs.” Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema also is being excoriated for barking up a more conservative fiscal tree. Keep your eye on the federal ball because the future after-tax and inflation-adjusted “real value” of your money hangs in the balance.

It takes 230,530.75 Tanzanian shillings to equal $100 U.S. dollars. You read that right. Vendors gladly accepted U.S. dollars, and Uncle Sam’s paper was preferred to local currency. That’s because the American greenback is the world’s reserve currency. Until 1944, the global reference currency was the British pound sterling. That changed after WW II. With good reason, some worry that if America continues to print dollars and float gargantuan debt, at some point the world will resist buying our debt and basing prices such as oil on a dollar standard.

The current coupon rate on a 10-year Treasury bond is 1.25%. What if it went to 3% or 5%? A 2019 study from CRFB.org that pre-dated the current blowout spending proposals indicated that if 10-year T-bond interest rates approached 5%, annual federal interest burdens could approximate $10 trillion annually. Can’t happen? On Aug. 31, 1981, the 10-year rate hit 15.51%. History may not repeat but it frequently rhymes.

The 10-year Treasury yield is a “benchmark rate,” influencing myriad interest rates such as mortgages and other loans, including borrowing costs for large and small businesses. Remember the “stagflation” of the 1970s and the deep bear market on Wall Street as Ronald Reagan and the Federal Reserve Bank moved to halt inflation with tight money? It’s the specter of the past that worries Mr. Market today.

U.S. inflation recently hit the highest rate in over a decade at a 5.4% pace. The value of your saved dollar’s buying power is eroding. Rising fuel costs pressure heating oil and natural gas, shipping costs, airline fares, the cost of driving, etc. Labor shortages force employers to raise salaries and offer bonuses, costs propelling rising prices for goods and services. COVID hastened retirement for those who could, and many pension funds and Social Security are paying out far more than they’re taking in, casting doubt on the ability to fully deliver on future obligations. Raise corporate taxes, and the increases ultimately show up in higher costs for goods and services, reduced stock dividends for retirees and other investors, and lower salaries and bonuses for workers when the labor market begins to stabilize. It’s a vicious cycle we’ve seen before.

What to do about it depends your age, your marketable skills and education, where you are career-wise, and the level of your current and targeted future net worth. For those early in the career game, opportunity exists for workers with the right skills and knowledge. For those on a career path, you will be continually challenged to stay current and valued. Some entrepreneurs are struggling. Others see myriad opportunities in a changing world. Private equity and other sources have ample “hot money” seeking reward. Near- and current retirees must consider longevity and the ability to ride out market volatility and inflation pressures.

The Swahili words for “slowly” are pole pole (pronounced pol-lee). When careening down a bumpy, rutted, and dirt and rock-strewn road in the Serengeti in a “land rover type vehicle,” the driver would exclaim, “Pole, pole.” If he didn’t, the bouncing passengers did. Those in Congress advocating “pole, pole,” (go slowly) are under attack. What happens in the legislative jungle is important to your financial future. Forget leopards and cheetahs. Where are the real blue dogs?