I, happily, am in a zone in the sense that I have a few books ahead of me ready to be read, and I am reading a good one right now. About a year ago, I read what is now maybe my second or third favorite book of all time — “Overstory,” by Richard Powers. It is an epic book in every sense of the word, one that took me on a wild roller coaster ride of experience and imagination and reality. Among other things, “Overstory” was a book about trees and our connection to them — embedded within an epic story of human spirit, success, and chilling failure.
As in the past, from “Overstory” I began a series of related books. I spot references to other books when reading and also fairly often mine the sources listed at the end of some books to find my “next read.”
From “Overstory” I found “The Hidden Life of Trees,” which I am sure must have been a primary source of material that Powers used to research his book. It is a brief book that, once read, forever altered my “relationship” with and understanding of the role of trees in our lives and history.
From “The Hidden Life of Trees,” I discovered “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” which I just now finished. It further altered my reality, my understanding, my perception, and my priorities as they relate to the world around me. And, I am embarrassed to say, it also led me to start re-reading “Overstory.”
The last time I was on a roll like this was when I discovered author Janisse Ray via an anthology (“Between Two Rivers: Stories from the Red Hills to the Gulf”) of essays written about Southern life — the flora and fauna closest to my heart. She is an environmental activist, poet, farmer, novelist and speaker, who lives in South Georgia.
The more I read her books, the more I wanted to read her until I finally ran out of her published works. Now, I have to wait for her to write more.
From “Ecology of a Cracker Childhood,” to “The (wonderful) Seed Underground,” to her books about Southern rivers — “Drifting into Darien: A Personal and Natural History of the Altamaha River” and others — I simply couldn’t get enough of her writing and the lessons she had to share. She is probably about my age, and we overlap in many ways from our childhoods to our interests. She is one person I really want to meet.
I am even more indebted to Janisse Ray because, from a reference somewhere in one of her books, I discovered Wendell Berry, who has been called our own modern-day Thoreau/Mark Twain and surely is a national treasure. Ha! I wonder if I was the only person in existence to not know this author already.
My Appalachian Trail hike taught me about our humanity and how much good there is still left in our world. I also will never be able to drive down any road, past acres and acres of trees and forest, and feel the same way again. My books have taught me — repeatedly — the simple lesson of how completely connected and dependent we are on each other and with the natural world around us. And that message is universal and timeless.
“No man is an island, Entire of itself, Every man is a piece of the continent, A part of the main. If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less…. Any man’s death diminishes me, Because I am involved in mankind.” John Donne. Thank you, 10th grade lit class!
Donne wrote that in 1624 — almost 400 years ago — before our country was formed, before the atomic bomb, before Rachael Carson’s “Silent Spring,” before the internet, before fake news, and before the pandemic of 2020/21.
The message is there. It continues to be spoon fed to us by authors and artists, by philosophers and by our faith. It is clear and concise and as immutable and constant as any law of physics or math; we are all connected and our collective welfare — our ultimate existence — is utterly and completely dependent upon each other and our relationship with the natural world around us. We are our brother’s keeper and keepers of our physical world: the land, sea, and air, all flora and fauna.
When are we going to learn? Surely before it’s too late? We have less time than we think. The proof is everywhere; just look around at what is going on in our world.