Opinion: Local WPA Projects during the Great Depression

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) was a government program created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935 to help create jobs during the Great Depression. It was part of a group of policies, program and projects known as the New Deal. Many public works projects were part of the program, as well as projects in the arts. Over 8.5 million people participated in the WPA.

In Dunwoody, one of the WPA projects included paving Mount Vernon Road. Throughout Georgia, 85 miles of roads were paved with WPA funds, in addition to the building of unpaved roads and sidewalk construction.

The Oct. 14, 1935, edition of the Atlanta Constitution announced two WPA projects for DeKalb County schools. Four classrooms had recently been added to the Westside School on Constitution Road and a new 300-seat auditorium would soon be added to the Dunwoody School. Construction cost for the Dunwoody auditorium was expected to be $9,000. Previous DeKalb County school WPA projects were completed at Eastside and Panthersville schools.

The following year, an addition was built at Brookhaven school, and a canning plant was built next door to Chamblee High School. (University of Georgia Special Collections Libraries, WPA collection)

WPA funds were used to purchase a bookmobile for DeKalb County in the late 1930s, where there were only two library locations, one in Decatur and another in Lithonia. Maud Burrus was using her personal car to take books around the county. Once the bookmobile was purchased, Louise Trotti drove the vehicle, making stops at schools, gas stations, post offices, homes and other gathering places. (Historic DeKalb County: An Illustrated History, Vivian Price)

A new DeKalb County water system was constructed in 1940 with WPA funds, under the direction of DeKalb County Commissioner Scott Candler. The plans included a water system to serve Decatur, Druid Hills, Emory University, Brookhaven, Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Tucker, Dunwoody, Panthersville, Doraville and the Federal Honor Farm (prison). A storage lake and filter plant would be constructed between Doraville and Dunwoody. This is today’s Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant on Winters Chapel Road. (Atlanta Constitution, Sept.18, 1940, “DeKalb County sells bonds for water system”)

The golf course and amphitheater at Chastain Park were also built with WPA funds. The park was originally known as North Fulton Park, opening July 4, 1940, with a celebration and exhibition match on the golf course. (Atlanta Constitution, June 30, 1940, “North Fulton club opens July 4, program set”)

Other projects around Atlanta included seven new buildings at Georgia Tech, two buildings at the alms house (part of Galloway School), new buildings at Fort McPherson and five buildings at Grady Hospital. By 1942, the number of WPA workers was decreased, and the program ended in 1943. (Atlanta Constitution, May 1, 1943, “Georgia WPA office closes after 8 years”)