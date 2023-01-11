Opinion: Local U.S. Marine stood watch for presidents

It is an understatement to say that entrance into the U.S. Marine Ceremonial Guard Company is a major accomplishment. Strict standards have to be met, and few volunteers make the cut. When Alpharetta resident Egil (Gil) Leines accepted the invitation to try out for the Guard Company’s elite Silent Drill Platoon in 1958, 600 to 700 Marines gave it their best, but only 36 were accepted. This is the story of this historic organization and the experiences of one of its members some 60 years ago. Many things have changed since Gil served under presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy, but the spirit and significance of the Company carries on.
The U.S. Marine Ceremonial Guard Company lived and worked in the celebrated Marine Barracks, a group of buildings also known by its location at 8th & I streets in Washington D.C. Founded in 1801 by President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second commandant of the Marine Corps, 8th & I is today the oldest post in the Marine Corps. Although the Barracks is historic, the building where Gil lived was very cramped.
The Barracks housed both Marine ceremonial and security units, such as the three Silent Drill Platoons, Color Guard, Body Bearers, Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Band and the Marine Corps Institute. John Philip Sousa was director of the Marine Band from 1880 to 1892 and composed many of his famous marches during his tenure. The Barracks is also where the top generals in the Marine Corps reside. The Commandant’s home is the oldest public building in continuous use in Washington.
Gil was a member of the Silent Drill Platoon for 12 months. Rigorous training was constant for the 36-member platoon. Long hours of practice built teamwork and precision so the unit could move as one. The platoon gave frequent public demonstrations at major sporting and other events in the U.S. and abroad. Here is a link to a short video of the Silent Drill Platoon during a performance at 8th & I: United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon (SDP) - YouTube
The silent drill team went to Camp David for from two to three weeks every three months for guard duty on the perimeter or at the gate.
“That took us away from constantly shining all our equipment,” Gil says.
Following his year with the Silent Drill Platoon, Gil was appointed to the Marine Corps Color Guard unit at the Barracks. The Color Guard carries the American Flag and the Marine Corps Battle Color. Each team consists of four Marines, the flag bearers in the middle plus two Marines with rifles. The Battle Color weighs 35 pounds because the pole is metal with 55 rings around it and 55 streamers hanging from it representing more than 400 campaigns in which Marines have participated from the American Revolution to the present.
Before modern warfare, soldiers tried to keep in formation and were often separated from their units. The color guard carried flags so soldiers could locate their units. Today the color guard is largely traditional and ceremonial.
“We did not have to purchase our dress blues because they were part of our work uniform,” recalls Gill. The uniforms were tailor made. If buttons stretched at all, we went on the H&I diet of spinach and carrots until our bellies were flat again.”
“We were always with the president when he went to Camp David.” Gil says. “I was assigned to the front gate where my job was to know what military people were allowed on the property. A Secret Service agent was responsible for non-military persons.”
While the work at Camp David was deadly serious, there were some lighter moments. One morning the officer in charge asked who among the Ceremonial Guard Company had lifeguard experience. No one responded. Then he asked who would like to be a lifeguard. Again no one responded. He then asked who could be a lifeguard.
“I said I earned a swimming merit badge when I was a Boy Scout. I spent four hours that day lifeguarding for President Eisenhower’s daughter in law and her young son,” says Gil.
The favorite time for Gil was the summer of 1960 when President Eisenhower spent six weeks in Newport, Rhode Island, at the Summer White House on Fort Adams.
“The locals treated us very well because we were among the few who wore presidential badges.” On Sundays the unit accompanied the president and his family to church. Some unit members stood guard in the church and others stood outside the church.