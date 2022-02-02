Opinion: Local journalists keep showing up

We wrote a story this week about a component of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act that would provide an employment tax credit for local newspapers that would encourage them to hire and retain more journalists.

I was asked to provide a quote for the article on why that provision of the bill was important and what it would mean for newspapers and local journalism across the country, should the provision stay in the bill and make it to the president’s desk for signature.

The assignment made me think about a recent planning retreat that the Alpharetta City Council took to Greenville, South Carolina.

On the retreat, the council and city staff talked about its priorities, where it can and should spend money, strategies for promoting and continued planning one of its largest infrastructure investments ever – the Alpha Loop trail system, and much more.

No votes were taken. No money was officially allocated. But still, a lot happened.

And sitting front row for it all, taking furious notes to bring back with him to Alpharetta, was our reporter, Jake Drukman.

He was the only person that was not a member of city staff or an elected official in attendance. No one from the community was there, no one voiced their opinion in favor or against an agenda item, and there was not a live stream of the meetings available to those at home.

We paid for Jake’s travel, food and hotel. He spent his entire weekend reporting on the retreat.

He was there, representing the eyes and ears of the citizens of Alpharetta, to ensure they would know what had happened when he’d finished writing his report.

We have no reason to believe anything nefarious would have happened had he not been there, taking notes and asking questions, but it doesn’t matter, because he was.

And that’s the case in local newsrooms across the country: they show up. They ask the hard questions. They help readers understand issues and hold government officials accountable.

But many of the newspapers who employ those journalists are in a tough spot, especially the ones in rural communities where businesses and residents that support local newspapers through more traditional means, like advertising and paid subscriptions, just aren’t there anymore.

Google the term “news desert” and you’ll see what I mean.

A tax credit for employing journalists in those communities could be the difference between keeping one or two journalists on staff, if they keep any at all.

The Build Back Better Act has already passed in the House of Representatives, but it has not made it to the floor of the Senate yet for a vote. Both Georgia Senators Warnock and Ossoff have signaled their support for the bill, should they be given the opportunity to vote on it, but I would still encourage you to take the time to give their offices a call and thank them for supporting local journalism.

It matters.

The phone number for the United States Capitol is (202) 224-3121. A switchboard operator will connect you directly with the Senate office you request.