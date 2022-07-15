Opinion: Life in an antique kind of world

Jim and Linda Farris live in an antique kind of world. They are completely influenced by history. For starters, Jim has a passion for antique cars. He is currently restoring a 1909 Cadillac Model 30 Touring Car among others. In his collection is a 1911 Maxwell Model EA Touring car and three original, unrestored beauties including a buggy manufactured in 1890 by the Luth Carriage Company.
Jim collects Civil War era daguerreotype portraits in gutta-percha frames. Gutta-percha is a kind of latex from a certain type of tree that grows in Malaysia and a few other places. It is hard at room temperature, but when heated can be molded into intricate forms. It is the precursor of modern plastic.
Linda has a large collection of antique Christmas ornaments collected since she was a teenager. She says, “I never met a Christmas shop that I didn’t like.”
The couple lives in a historic gingerbread house on Freemanville Road built in 1899 with rare Victorian scrollwork decoration below the front porch roof. It has been designated a City of Milton Historic Site and is one of the most striking structures in the city. The scrollwork was possibly ordered from Sears-Roebuck back in the early 1900s, making the house truly one-of-a-kind.
The home was originally a farmhouse built by Willis Cass Tucker, Jr. (1849-1925) on a 40-acre land lot from the 1832 government lottery of Cherokee Indian land. In 1907 Willis Cass sold the land and house to his son, Willis Rollin Tucker (1878-1963), who grew corn, watermelons and turnips for a living. The Tuckers were known to be a musical family and regularly held square dances in their barn. The house was extensively renovated in the 1970s, preserving as much of the original structure and design elements as possible. The renovated kitchen and fireplace were made of salvaged bricks, some from the original house and some stamped Key-James, a brickwork in Chattanooga founded in 1912.
Jim and Linda enjoy playing antique paper music rolls on an Ellington player piano built in 1913. They tell time with an antique clock collection including an 18th century Tall Case clock and are entertained by a vintage Edison talking machine dating back to 1906. Jim says, “if it is a machine and old, I am interested.” A walk through their home is a voyage into the past.
Perhaps the most unique aspect of living where the past comes alive every day is the collection of hundreds of historic artifacts that the couple has uncovered in their back yard.
The hunt for buried artifacts began, says Jim, “the day after we moved in in 1997.” Whenever it rains, items emerge from the ground because the property is on a slope.” The couple bought a White’s metal detector, and relic hunting soon became a family affair. When grandchildren visit, the first thing they want to do is hunt for treasures.
“The excitement is palpable, and they are never disappointed,” Jim notes.
Most items are found 3 to 4 inches deep. They were usually discards. There was no trash pickup back then, so objects were either thrown away or left where they fell if they ceased working. So, no coins or valuables, just everyday items that tell a story about how local people lived a century ago.
Among the objects uncovered are a step from a buggy, a pot belly stove door, an oil lamp from a Model T Ford, heavy chains, plow blades, big bolts and many pieces of pottery and chunks of coal.
Jim was employed by Southern Railway Company and later its successor, Norfolk Southern Corporation, in the law and finance division. Later he established his private law practice in Roswell, while Linda was a manager in crew management in the transportation division of Norfolk Southern Corporation before they retired.