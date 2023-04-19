Opinion: Lemonade Days weekend will include local authors and book signings

This year’s annual Lemonade Days Festival runs Wednesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 23 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. The event is the largest fundraiser for Dunwoody Preservation Trust, with all proceeds supporting the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, historic preservation and education programs.
Wednesday through Sunday will feature carnival rides and delicious food and beverages. Saturday and Sunday will also include the Dunwoody Authors and Friends Bookstore, petting zoo, Country Store craft vendors and sponsor booths. Stay into the evening on Saturday and enjoy the Dunwoody Idol contest at 6 p.m. The cars of Dunwoody Driving Club and dance performances by Dan & Company Dance Studio will add to the fun on Sunday.
Stop by the Dunwoody Authors and Friends Bookstore to chat with authors and purchase signed books from 21 local authors. Visit with Dunwoody author Jan Slimming on Saturday between 4 and 5 p.m. She will sign and discuss her books, “Codebreaker Girls: A Secret Life at Bletchley Park,” “The Secret Life of an American Codebreaker,” and “Captured at Singapore, A Diary of a Far East Prisoner of War,” which she wrote with her sister Jill Robertson.
Bradsher Hayes will be in the bookstore Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. Hayes is the author of “150 Years of the Braves from Boston to Milwaukee to Atlanta” and “150 Years of Braves Trivia.” The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York has put “150 Years of the Braves” in their library.
Following up on his book “Hardscrabble Road,” George Weinstein will be at Lemonade Days on Sunday between 1 and 2 p.m. with “Return to Hardscrabble Road.” Weinstein is executive director of the Atlanta Writer’s Club.
Meet children’s book author Fatima R. Henson, a native of Atlanta, on Saturday between 3 and 4 p.m. Her book “Love in the Age of Dragons” is the gold medal winner of 2022 Moonbeam Children’s Books Awards.
Kay Paschal, “Laughing your way through raising kids and running a business,” shares advice and stories about parenting, including mistakes and successes. Paschal raised two boys and observed thousands of moms and dads during her 25 years as the owner of a preschool. Paschal will be in the Author’s Booth on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon.
Other authors visiting the festival include Laura B. Wiener, Sophia Alexander, Joseph R. Goodall, Katherine Nichols, M. E. Young, Fatimah M. Jackson, Andrea Lane, Chris Riker, David Rabin, Mike Shaw, Kim Conroy, G. A. Anderson, Sherry Ellis, Marilyn Baron, Kathy Des Jardins, and Jenny Guberman.
To see the complete list of authors, their bios, and when they will be at the festival at dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Lemonade-Days-Authors-Posters-2023.pdf
Lemonade Days began in 1999 to honor the victims of the 1998 tornado that devastated Dunwoody and to celebrate the rebuilding progress the community had made. Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Dunwoody Preservation Trust, led by Joyce Amacher, began the Replant the Dunwoody Forest campaign with a goal of replanting 20,000 trees to replace those uprooted or snapped by the tornado.
The 1999 celebration took place at Brook Run Park. There was also a mass held at All Saints Church and a 5K through the Kingsley neighborhood. (Dunwoody Crier, April 11, 2018, “Lemonade Days: A Look Back”)