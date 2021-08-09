Dunwoody Preservation Trust will hold Lemonade Days 2021 at Brook Run Park Aug. 18-22. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19. This year the event coincides with the return to school — a Back to School Bash.
The festival will include the usual fun activities — carnival rides, food and beverage vendors, and Country Store craft vendors. In addition to carnival rides, children can enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo and crafts. Dunwoody Idol will take place 7 p.m., Aug. 21.
Lemonade Days had its beginnings one year after a tornado ripped through Dunwoody April 9, 1998. In response to the devastation caused by the tornado, the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Dunwoody Preservation Trust began a campaign called “Replant the Dunwoody Forest,” led by Joyce Amacher. The campaign had a goal of planting 20,000 trees to replace trees uprooted or snapped in two by the tornado.
In April 1999, the community came together in several ways to honor the victims of the tornado and celebrate the progress in rebuilding. A celebration took place at Brook Run Park, a mass for the entire community was held at All Saints Catholic Church with a reception afterward, and a 5K was organized in the Kingsley neighborhood.
DPT chose to name the festival Lemonade Days in 2000, evolving from the phrase “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
The 2000 event included a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, and games on the lawn of the Cheek-Spruill House. The historic home was open for tours. Seven homes that had been rebuilt after the tornado were open for tours.
From 2001 through 2003, Lemonade Days included arts and crafts at the Shops of Dunwoody in addition to home tours and carnival games at the Cheek-Spruill House.
Lemonade Days moved to Brook Run Park in 2004. In 2006, Peachtree Rides brought their carnival rides to the park. Danny Ross, then co-president of Dunwoody Preservation Trust, along with wife Queenie Ross, had to convince Peachtree Rides to come to Dunwoody. Peachtree Rides didn’t expect attendance to be high, but they were wrong. The old-fashioned carnival atmosphere of Lemonade Days appealed to all ages, and the community came out in big numbers.
The pandemic has hit non-profits hard and the cancellation of Lemonade Days in 2020 was a major setback for Dunwoody Preservation Trust. The Lemonade Days festival is the primary fundraiser of DPT. Since 2010, DPT has dedicated funds raised at Lemonade Days toward the rehabilitation and maintenance of Donaldson-Bannister Farm.
Come out to Brook Run Park at 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, to continue the tradition of Lemonade Days, while also helping continue the missions of DPT.