Opinion: Learning the business from the very best

Everything I know about sales I learned from my dad. For my money, he’s the best salesperson I’ve ever met. Let me tell you why.

When I first joined the family business over a decade ago, I was put through a bit of an “Appen Media boot camp.” The goal was for me to learn as many areas of the business as quickly as I could.

I spent time contributing to our circulation department, helping the newsroom get photos for stories and write briefs, and answering phones to help customers and readers. The bulk of my onboarding, however, was spent on the sales floor.

Each day I learned how to interface with customers, consult with them on their advertising campaigns, the value (and cost) of a new customer, the art of the cold call and more.

I would also go on sales calls with members of our team, including my dad.

One day we went to visit a longtime client of his, a successful realtor in Forsyth County. I was there to observe and to absorb as much as I could.

Toward the end of this meeting, the client looked over at me and told me something I’ll never forget:

“Hans, let me tell you about your dad. I have worked with him for 20 years. What you need to know about him is that we are not just business partners, but that he’s become one of my closest friends. I’m not just saying this because he’s here, but if your dad called me out of the blue and told me that he was stranded in the middle of nowhere and needed help, I would drop everything I was doing and go help him. That’s how much his friendship means to me.”

I remember walking away from the meeting a bit speechless.

Growing up I’d never really known my dad in a professional setting. I understood the family business and what my parents did for a living, but I’d never interacted with it. I didn’t have an appreciation for why they were good at their jobs and how they’d been so successful all these years.

But now I did. I had seen a side of my dad – the publisher, the salesperson, the friend – that I was discovering for the first time as I began my career in the business he built.

“People want to do business with people who honor their time, mean what they say, and do what they say they’re going to do,” my dad would tell me.

He didn’t make sales calls; he built relationships. He cared.

It’s what I aspire to emulate for the rest of my career.