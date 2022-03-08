Opinion: Late 19th century life on the Chattahoochee

Ada Odessa Power was born in 1877 at her family’s home at the corner of Pitts Road and Spalding Drive. Power married William Lee Wilson in 1899, and they made their home in Cobb County. Her son Coy Wilson recorded her memories in 1967 when she was 89 years old. Her daughter, Lena Wilson Wiggins, shared the interview with Lynne Byrd of Dunwoody Preservation Trust in 2001.

Ada Power Wilson’s parents were Samuel Alexander Power and Eliza Jett Power. Wilson was the great-granddaughter of Joseph Power and James Jett. Power and Jett are names associated with ferries on the Chattahoochee River.

In 1883, her family decided to move to land along the Chattahoochee River. Today this land is the site of Cherokee Country Club Golf Course, extending to Morgan Falls. The historic stone chimney that stands at Morgan Falls Overlook Park was once part of a log cabin built by her great-grandfather Joseph Power.

The family kept sheep on their land by the river. Wilson recalled, “Pa would take wool over to Roswell to the woolen mills. (He) would get rolls carded for Ma to spin the thread and she’d spin it.” They also took cotton to Marietta, Roswell or Dunwoody in a two-horse wagon.

Wilson recalled the Chattahoochee River was 35 to 45 feet deep along the family property before Morgan Falls Dam was built.

“People up the river let their boats get loose, and they’d come in there somewhere and lodge on them islands,” Wilson recalled. The family would find the boats and use them for fishing until they were claimed.

Her Uncle Scott Power lived along Pitts Road and Roswell Road, close to the Power’s family cemetery. She recalled how he once turned a morning trip into two days by stopping at extended family member’s homes to eat, rest and talk. “He done all that talking and sleeping and eating,” shared Wilson. “Beat anything I ever seen in my life! That was the talkingest man I seen!”

As a young woman in the community, if she needed a dress “Oh, we’d just go over there to Roswell and buy us about ten yards of calico, they called it then. Every dress had 10 yards in it. Why, they never thought of such a thing as getting any less. Get it 5 cents a yard.”

Ada Power Wilson died in 1969 at the age of 91 and is buried in the Mayes Family Cemetery in Marietta.

Power’s Ferry Road is named for the ferry operated by James Power, Wilson’s great grandfather’s brother. He lived on the Cobb County side of the Chattahoochee River. He was born in 1790 and died in 1870.

