Opinion: Larkin Copeland’s store and home

Walgreens in Dunwoody Village is about where Larkin Copeland’s store once sat. It was a two-level brick store on the east side of the Roswell Railroad tracks near the Dunwoody Depot. The first floor of the store featured an arched doorway and two arched windows on either side of the door. Copeland’s home was next door.
Copeland married Lavada Ball in 1887. Both of their families had deep roots in Dunwoody. Copeland was one of nine children of Obediah and Salina Corley Copeland, whose home sat where Dunwoody Springs Elementary School now stands.
Lavada Ball was the daughter of Martin and Martha Sentell Ball and granddaughter of Peter and Margaret Robertson Ball. Peter Ball operated the mill along what is known as Ball Mill Creek.
The 1900 census shows Larkin Copeland as a farmer. By 1910, he is operating a store and his oldest son Howell works at the store. Larkin and Lavada’s other children were Ethel, Fred and Grace. Chamblee Dunwoody Road was the path of the Roswell Railroad during this time, so the census identifies their street as Southern Railway.
The Roswell Historical Society and City of Roswell Research Library and Archives has a photo of the store. Along with the photo was a note identifying Larkin Elijah Copeland standing in front of his store in Dunwoody. It also identifies the location as being near the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads. The photo is on a photo card addressed to Mrs. S.M. Copeland of Chamblee, Georgia, and dated 1908.
A 1915 map of Dunwoody indicates that Larkin Copeland was planning to divide his land on Chamblee Dunwoody Road into several lots. He died in November of that year, and the development never happened. Lavada Ball later moved to Atlanta and lived until 1958.
The spelling on the photograph of the store and on Larkin Copeland’s grave marker leaves the e out of Copeland. However, most other records of the family show the spelling Copeland.
Their daughter Grace Copeland went on to run a grocery store in Atlanta along with her husband Dillard Blackwell. Blackwell’s Grocery was located at 1128 Oak Street in Atlanta.
In “The Story of Dunwoody,” written by Ethel W. Spruill and Elizabeth L. Davis in 1975, there is a documented memory of the Roswell Railroad which includes the Copeland store. The memory comes from Annie Roberts Wing, who married Henry Wing and was the daughter of Roswell Railroad engineer Ike Roberts. She remembered riding Old Buck, the engine of the Roswell Railroad, to Dunwoody to pick the first violets of spring and shop at Larkin Copeland’s store. Her purchases usually included shoes and some “eatables.”
Award-winning author Valerie Biggerstaff is a longtime columnist for Appen Media and the Dunwoody Crier. She lives in Sandy Springs. You can email Valerie at pasttensega@gmail.com or visit her website at pasttensega.com.