Opinion: Kick back with two very different mysteries

I adore mysteries, and my two recent finds were a delight. If you live in or are visiting Highlands, North Carolina, you are sure to get a kick out of spotting familiar sights in the first book. I’m not very familiar with Cashiers, which is also part of the setting, but I know Highlands pretty well. I especially enjoyed an action scene set in Highlands’ Hudson Library.
And, if you are even a tiny bit of an Anglophile, you’ll love reading about the inner workings of Windsor Castle in England in the second book.
“A Fire in the Night” by Christopher Swann
Ever since I read Christopher Swann's first book "In the Shadow of the Lions," I've been hooked, and I eagerly await every new release. This book, 2022 winner of the Georgia Author of the Year Award in the mystery genre, is his third, and it did not disappoint. Set in the mountains of North Carolina in the Cashiers/Highlands area, I loved it for the familiar territory — just a 2-hour drive away — and for the plot. His words bring both the setting and the emotions to life. Check out the book blurb below and grab a copy! Then stay tuned for “Never Go Home” coming August 9.
“Acclaimed Southern mystery master Christopher Swann delivers ‘a book that's literary fiction, a spy novel, and a relentless thriller all in one’ (Lee Goldberg, New York Times bestselling author), perfect for fans of Linwood Barclay and Michael Farris Smith.
Nick Anthony has retreated to the North Carolina mountains to mourn the untimely death of his wife. Once a popular professor, Nick just wants to be left alone with his grief. But when his estranged brother and sister-in-law die in a house fire, a stunned Nick learns he has a niece, Annalise, who is missing.”
“The Windsor Knot” by SJ Bennett
What a delight! How did the author come up with the concept of Queen Elizabeth as a woman who solves mysteries? Set right before the Queen turns 90, Prince Phillip is still a part of her life and there are sweet glimpses into their lives and interesting insights into the queen's perspective on her children and grandchildren, all very nicely done.
Who knows whether all this is accurate or not and who cares? I love reading about her day-to-day and seeing her portrayed as a smart, savvy, curious woman! Here's a bit of the book description to whet your appetite:
“The bestselling first book in a highly original and delightfully clever crime series in which Queen Elizabeth II secretly solves crimes while carrying out her royal duties.
It is the early spring of 2016 and Queen Elizabeth is at Windsor Castle in advance of her 90th birthday celebrations. But the preparations are interrupted by the shocking and untimely death of a guest in one of the Castle bedrooms. The scene leads some to think the young Russian pianist strangled himself, yet a badly tied knot leads MI5 to suspect foul play. When they begin to question the household’s most loyal servants, Her Majesty knows they’re looking in the wrong place.
For the queen has been living an extraordinary double life ever since her teenage years as ‘Lilibet.’ Away from the public eye and unbeknownst to her closest friends and advisers, she has the most brilliant skill for solving crimes.”
Either one or both of these would make for great summer reading. Enjoy.
Award-winning author Kathy Manos Penn is a Sandy Springs resident. Find her Dickens & Christie cozy mysteries locally at The Enchanted Forest and on Amazon. Contact her at inkpenn119@gmail.com, and follow her on Facebook, www.facebook.com/KathyManosPennAuthor/.