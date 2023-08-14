Opinion: Kansas newspaper raid impacts us all. Its staff does, too.

As a company executive, I have the pleasure of attending conferences about the media industry. We network, train and problem-solve. One of my least favorite parts about the events, though, is the amount of time spent talking about the work. In recent years, there seems to be a trend of less editorial boards and more media columnists. Greater resources spent on analyzing local news and less on producing it. The people talking about local news are often those I want to listen to least. I would much prefer visiting other newsrooms and sitting quietly in the corner, observing the work they’re doing.

Over the weekend, news broke about a Kansas police department raiding a small weekly newspaper.

Officers armed with a signed warrant stormed the office of the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher. They seized equipment, notes and other newsroom materials.

The operation’s cover was a search for information about a confidential source who had tipped the newspaper off to a local liquor license applicant’s buried DUI conviction.

I knew Appen Media Managing Editor Pat Fox cut his teeth in Kansas newsrooms, so I sent him an article about the incident. As it turns out, Pat spent his first few years out of school at that very paper, working alongside the same family that was raided.

In a letter to Editor Eric Meyer, Pat wrote about an issue he had with the City of Marion Police Department some 40 years ago. He was not surprised to see more problems with the department, he wrote. More concerning was the fact that a district judge had signed a search warrant that was so likely illegal.

Pat’s letter never made it to the Record publisher because email service was disabled when police seized the paper’s equipment.

Unfortunately the disaster turned into a tragedy. Over the weekend, co-owner of the paper Joan Meyer, 98, passed away.

She was in the house with her son Eric as police officers and sheriff’s deputies executed the warrant.

She had been in good health, the Record reported, but was unable to eat or sleep following the raid.

Pat later told me he knew Joan. She had worked in the newsroom alongside him. Her husband Bill Meyer was Pat’s first editor.

If I had to bet, the Meyer family did not attend many industry conferences.

The Marion County Record is probably one of those newsrooms where I’d rather visit and shadow, where operators are too busy doing the work to spend time talking about the work.

Pat signed his letter to the Record as the managing editor of a news media group in Alpharetta, Georgia. I’m sure he is almost as proud of that as I am. Pat Fox’s byline leaving the pages of the Marion County Record as a reporter, only to reappear as one running a newsroom 1,000 miles and many years away.

I know Bill and Joan had an impact on the people of Marion County. I also know they had an impact on the people of Metro Atlanta. The Meyers coached Pat, who in turn has fostered a group of reporters at Appen Media.

I’d like to imagine some Appen reporters will end up teaching the next generation of journalists, too.

I don’t know much about Joan Meyer, but I know she contributed to Pat’s experience, which trickled down into my knowledge and the skills of my peers in the Appen Media newsroom. By that one fact I know she has had more of an impact than any conference I’ve attended.

One problem for the Marion County Police Department, Chief Cody and Judge Viar is that the U.S. Constitution protects the press, and the Department of Justice follows that lead.

Another is that journalists have a long, collective memory. News of the raid has been on the cover of The New York Times, the Washington Post and USA Today. It ran on ABC Sunday night and in Britain’s Guardian.

Those companies sent a condemnation letter to the Police Department, alongside the signatures of Bloomberg, the Associated Press, McClatchy, Pro Publica, the Wall Street Journal and the LA Times.

I know one Atlanta journalist who spent his Saturday morning reading up on the Kansas Open Records Act.

We already knew the Meyers and the Marion County Record were paying attention. Now everyone else is, too.