Opinion: Just rounding the corner, and the rain has stopped

The rain finally stopped. Outside, it was still cold but clear, dry, sunny and bright. Everywhere I turned, I saw people smiling — outside walking, playing, talking, and, yep, buying. That night my youngest went “out” for dinner with his better half. They encountered waits of an hour or more at the first two Alpharetta restaurants they went to before they finally settled on a third where the wait was only, yep, about an hour.
The house next to the one we recently bought and are trying to remodel to live in just sold — in two days — at a price I would not have thought likely or possible. The one across the street from where we live now — the townhouse — just went on the market and was under contract by the end of the day it was listed. The builders can’t build them fast enough, and a significant percentage of what they are building is at a price point that just makes my head spin.
Where are all these people coming from with all this money?
I asked a local painter how business is, “We are booked through the end of June, and I’m turning down business every day,” he said. Then he added that he had quite a few jobs scheduled that were, well, let’s just say, that the clients could also have bought a new low- end car for what they were getting ready to spend on painting.
“Where are all those really big jobs coming from,” I asked him. “Alpharetta,” duh, did I really ask such a dumb question?
And I would be remiss to not add that the local newspaper is in the process of hiring new reporters and sales folks.
I’ve also started reading here and there about the possibility of a boom arriving at the tail end of the pandemic. And I’ve talked to enough of our advertisers to start thinking that may be true.
These have all got to be good, encouraging signs, no?
Yep, most likely “yes.”
It looks like finally, we may be rounding that proverbial old corner on the road back to, thank goodness, business as usual and, for once, I think that most of us will take that, gladly.
But are we?
My wife, Christina, usually frowns when something is said, and she hears me — the proverbial “what if” worrier” — respond with something less than positive, or even downright negative. But, hey, that is just how I think. I can’t help it.
But I’ve seen a lot of things in my 66 years.
And I have questions.
How long can the Fed keep buying bonds to artificially prop up/distort market liquidity and keep interest rates down? When and how are we going to start paying back all this debt from that huge corporate tax cut a few years ago and now — added to that debt — the new multi trillion-dollar pandemic budget?
How much higher can the stock market go and what is driving it? And is it real?
And my most vexing one: Considering how much the cost of everything — food, the manufactured products, lumber and used cars (through the roof) — has increased, how can inflation still not be a blip on the radar screen?
What shell game is being played, by whom, and who is going pay that piper?
That last one I just don’t get and if anyone can explain it to me, please do. My email is RayAppen@gmail.com.
I see all that and I am encouraged. But, I also catch myself too, and remember that not everyone is in such good shape. The rest of the country is not like la-la-land North Fulton. And all of North Fulton is not so cheery either. So many people, including some of your neighbors, don’t know how they are going to pay their late utilities bill or know how they will buy food for the next meal or what they are going to do to keep from becoming homeless. So many have children they are barely able to care for, aging parents they cannot help and medical bills they cannot pay. And as much as we feel comforted by seeing that we’re probably getting through this crisis OK, they are hurting — and hurting deeply to their core.
Yes, we are rounding that corner maybe. But collectively, we cannot allow ourselves to not see or forget that, while we are blessed, so many are not, and if we have a single “life-obligation” or debt to be paid to God or humanity for our good fortune, it is to help those less fortunate first, before we sit back and breathe a sigh of relief at the end of this pandemic.
So many of you are living that obligation and showing us the way. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope to share some notes on you in the next column.