Opinion: Join the effort to support local news coverage

It is an exciting time at Appen Media and for local journalism in the north Metro Atlanta market.
As a company, we believe that a community is only as strong as its informed and involved citizenry, and that we can and want to be vehicle for supporting that idea. An involved and informed community demands efficiency with their tax dollars, holds elected officials accountable, and looks out for one another in times of need.
While some news organizations are making cuts or even getting out of the industry altogether, we are doubling down. We are investing in our newsroom. We are building bridges to new and diverse readers by creating podcasts, writing for a multilingual audience, and meeting readers where they are with news-centric events and public meetings.
We are diversifying our news and advertising products, staffing up and expanding our news coverage footprint.
And, as of this week, we are launching the Appen Press Club.
The Press Club will be a focused effort to ensure that the future of local journalism in the Metro Atlanta market is sustainable. This is important, because the communities we serve demand a quality of life that we believe a strong local journalism presence can help deliver.
Members of the community can join the Press Club for a small monthly or annual fee. Every cent of every dollar generated will support the work of trained, professional journalists as they cover city council meetings, boards of education, public safety and business trends.
Members will receive exclusive reporting and be invited to attend events made possible by their financial support. Events will provide an in-depth analysis of topics important to readers and their lives. We will also put on events for members that give them a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom, how we budget and plan for stories, and introduce you to our reporters. We think that once you get to know us and our priorities better, you will understand more about the value of our work and its role in your lives.
In addition to the quality and quantity of work a strong Press Club will provide residents of Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek, Forsyth, Milton and Dunwoody, it will also give us flexibility to grow our podcast library and build additional digital news tools, which are important components of any newsroom today.
So, we invite you to join us. We cannot do this without your support.
As a thank you to our members, and to honor our commitment to transparency, the names of Appen Press Club members will be published weekly in the Herald and Crier newspapers. If you sign up today, you’ll see your name in the August 25th edition of our newspapers recognizing your support for local journalism.