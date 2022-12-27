Opinion: Johns Creek racked up accomplishments in 2022

As the current City Council completes its first year, I am happy to report that it has been a year filled with much progress and achievement. In example after example, we cast a vision, built consensus around that vision, and worked towards implementation of that vision.
At the City Council retreat in January 2022, we identified five strategic initiatives to advance over the year. All of these initiatives are driven by one underlying goal – to make Johns Creek the best community to live, work, and raise a family. Here are some of the major highlights of each initiative:
Town Center
This year, Council furthered key building blocks necessary to make our Town Center a reality. To create a community gathering area, Council finalized a conceptual plan for Creekside Park behind City Hall. That plan is making its way through design, engineering and environmental permitting with the transition to right-of-way acquisition in 2023. On Dec. 12, Council approved zoning for Medley, a $350 million premier development that will anchor the Town Center with unique residential, retail, restaurants and entertainment offerings.
TSPLOST II
TSPLOST is the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. In 2022, Council reached consensus to move the first 17 projects forward to be funded through TSPLOST II. These projects prioritize pedestrian sidewalks and trails and other mobility enhancements. This straightforward direction and clarity is in stark contrast to the process and projects of the first TSPLOST.
Economic Development
Council now pursues economic development with an aggressive and deliberate strategy. We directed staff to focus on recruiting life science, healthcare, innovation and wellness-focused companies consistent with our health-centric Johns Creek Vitality initiative. This effort has already yielded big dividends. In June, Boston Scientific announced a $62.5 million investment to build a state-of-the-art research and logistics facility in Tech Park. This will be a heavyweight in the Town Center’s Innovation Hub. We expect to see further investment in this area as a result of this significant win for Johns Creek.
Cauley Creek Park
At 203 acres, Cauley Creek Park will double the city-owned parkland. After groundbreaking in December 2021, the future Cauley Creek Park has been a whirlwind of construction activity. The construction remains on schedule for a summer 2023 opening. Cauley Creek will be an extraordinary asset for our community.
Legacy Center
The Legacy Center is a community-driven initiative for a performing arts facility. To further this initiative, I created a working group of residents with business analytical experience. Council Member Stacy Skinner served as liaison between the group and Council. The working group examined the project's potential size, scope and scale and made recommendations to Council. At the Dec. 12 work session, the Council asked staff to find suitable land for a possible Legacy Center. Meanwhile, the Legacy Center Task Force is launching a professionally managed capital campaign to raise the private funds necessary for construction.
As fun as it is to pause and reflect on this past year’s accomplishments, I’m more excited about our future. I’m confident that our Council will continue to serve with distinction and build on our success. I fully expect 2023 to be another year full of challenges and opportunities to further advance our community. I wish you and yours and all of Johns Creek a very happy and prosperous New Year!