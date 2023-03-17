 Skip to main content
PRESERVING THE PAST

Opinion: Jimmy Carter and the Dolvin Elementary School

Jimmy Carter

President Jimmy Carter addresses a crowd during the dedication of Dolvin Elementary School in Johns Creek on Sept. 15, 1980. His favorite Aunt Sissy Dolvin is seated on to right of the empty chair. The Dolvin home in Roswell was known as the Carter Roswell White House because he visited his aunt frequently during his formative years.

 Photograph courtesy of the Roswell Historical Society

At a time when many Americans are contemplating the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, it is appropriate to recall the history of the Dolvin Elementary School in Johns Creek, which Carter was on hand to dedicate in September 1980. This column is the story of that event and the story of one unique woman, his Aunt Sissy Dolvin, who helped make Jimmy Carter the person he became.

Dolvin Elementary School is the oldest operating school in Johns Creek. It is known for its academic excellence and for the active interest students’ parents take in education. School Principal Karen Cooke says, “We live our school mission: inspire, challenge, achieve.”

President Jimmy Carter and his Aunt Sissy Dolvin

President Jimmy Carter speaks at the dedication of the Dolvin Elementary School in Johns Creek on Sept. 15, 1980. Standing next to him is his Aunt Sissy Dolvin, widow of William Jasper Dolvin, for whom the school is named. Aunt Sissy was a community leader for more than 50 years in Roswell and had a major influence on President Carter as a youth and adult.

As part of the Fulton County Charter School system which emphasizes local school autonomy, Dolvin School has an active School Governance Council whose membership is 50 percent staff and 50 percent parents, an energetic PTA and the effective Dolvin Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that raises funds to support educational programs, new technology and other equipment that would not otherwise be available through the school’s annual budget. For the past two years the Foundation has focused its efforts on a Science Discovery Lab.  Cooke states that the Foundation has raised more than a million dollars over the years.

The school is named after William Jasper Dolvin (1908-1974), a celebrated educator who was principal of Roswell School on Mimosa Boulevard. He was married to Emily Gordy Dolvin (1912-2006), President Carter’s beloved “Aunt Sissy.” Emily subsequently married Hubert Visscher (1914-2005), a meteorologist. Emily was a well-known community leader in Roswell for more than 50 years. She played a key role in Carter’s political success, especially in 1976 when the then relatively unknown Georgia governor ran for president. The Dolvins’ home on Bulloch Avenue, built in the 1880s, became known as the Carter Roswell White House.

President Jimmy Carter and his Aunt Sissy Dolvin

President Jimmy Carter and his Aunt Sissy Dolvin unveil a portrait of her deceased husband William Jasper Dolvin for whom the Dolvin Elementary School is named. Aunt Sissy, whose real name was Emily Gordy Dolvin, devoted more than 50 years to volunteer and civic activities in Roswell.

June Gay, retired assistant principal at Dolvin Elementary School, remembers the dedication ceremony. “It started off in a wonderful way,” she says. “Jimmy had just become president. The principal was Betty O’Quinn. We invited Emily Dolvin for lunch to get to know her. She liked our proposal, and she said she would call Jimmy. We moved into Dolvin School Dec. 7, 1979 and hoped to get the president to come out soon, but it was Sept. 15, 1980 before he could schedule his visit.”

June taught school the day of the dedication and had three Secret Service agents in her classroom.

William Jasper Dolvin

William Jasper Dolvin was a highly respected educator in local school systems. He served as principal of Roswell Elementary School and was married to President Jimmy Carter’s Aunt Sissy.

“We thought we would have a lot of students attend since it was a school event, but there were so many politicians and reporters that we had to cut way back the number of students,” she recalls.

To control the crowd, the school instituted a ticket system for students and teachers.

“A Secret Service agent was assigned to me, and we had to move all the teachers into one room so the Secret Service could search the school,” June says. “When the president arrived, the agent and I stood at the door to be sure everyone who entered had a ticket. I said ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to our people who wanted to come in, and the Secret Service agent checked out the VIPs.”

June remembers that Aunt Sissy was very excited. She was raised in the Dolvin house in Roswell and was excited to show her deceased husband’s namesake, the school, to her nephew, the president.

Emily Frances “Aunt Sissy” Gordy Dolvin

Emily Frances “Aunt Sissy” Gordy Dolvin was President Carter’s “favorite aunt.” She was a civic leader and was instrumental in starting or presiding over numerous charitable organizations in Roswell for more than 50 years. Her community efforts included youth activities, recreational programs, historic preservation, city beautification and cultural and civic activities.

Carter spoke to the crowd in the auditorium/cafeteria and told them how proud he was to see his Uncle Dolvin’s name on the school. He noted that he had visited the Dolvin home often “because Sissy was my favorite aunt and helped to guide me through my formative years. And as I got into politics and government, Sissy and Dolvin’s house was a good place for me to come, not only to receive love and friendship and support but also to learn. . .  because he knew that I was eager to learn and to improve the educational system of our state. He taught me just as he taught his students in elementary school.”

Following the dedication, Aunt Sissy hosted a reception for about 100 people at the Dolvin residence including Mrs. Lillian Carter, the president’ mother, Governor Busbee, Senator Talmadge and Representative Fowler.