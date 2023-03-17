Opinion: Jimmy Carter and the Dolvin Elementary School

At a time when many Americans are contemplating the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, it is appropriate to recall the history of the Dolvin Elementary School in Johns Creek, which Carter was on hand to dedicate in September 1980. This column is the story of that event and the story of one unique woman, his Aunt Sissy Dolvin, who helped make Jimmy Carter the person he became.
Dolvin Elementary School is the oldest operating school in Johns Creek. It is known for its academic excellence and for the active interest students’ parents take in education. School Principal Karen Cooke says, “We live our school mission: inspire, challenge, achieve.”
As part of the Fulton County Charter School system which emphasizes local school autonomy, Dolvin School has an active School Governance Council whose membership is 50 percent staff and 50 percent parents, an energetic PTA and the effective Dolvin Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that raises funds to support educational programs, new technology and other equipment that would not otherwise be available through the school’s annual budget. For the past two years the Foundation has focused its efforts on a Science Discovery Lab. Cooke states that the Foundation has raised more than a million dollars over the years.
The school is named after William Jasper Dolvin (1908-1974), a celebrated educator who was principal of Roswell School on Mimosa Boulevard. He was married to Emily Gordy Dolvin (1912-2006), President Carter’s beloved “Aunt Sissy.” Emily subsequently married Hubert Visscher (1914-2005), a meteorologist. Emily was a well-known community leader in Roswell for more than 50 years. She played a key role in Carter’s political success, especially in 1976 when the then relatively unknown Georgia governor ran for president. The Dolvins’ home on Bulloch Avenue, built in the 1880s, became known as the Carter Roswell White House.
June Gay, retired assistant principal at Dolvin Elementary School, remembers the dedication ceremony. “It started off in a wonderful way,” she says. “Jimmy had just become president. The principal was Betty O’Quinn. We invited Emily Dolvin for lunch to get to know her. She liked our proposal, and she said she would call Jimmy. We moved into Dolvin School Dec. 7, 1979 and hoped to get the president to come out soon, but it was Sept. 15, 1980 before he could schedule his visit.”
June taught school the day of the dedication and had three Secret Service agents in her classroom.
“We thought we would have a lot of students attend since it was a school event, but there were so many politicians and reporters that we had to cut way back the number of students,” she recalls.
To control the crowd, the school instituted a ticket system for students and teachers.
“A Secret Service agent was assigned to me, and we had to move all the teachers into one room so the Secret Service could search the school,” June says. “When the president arrived, the agent and I stood at the door to be sure everyone who entered had a ticket. I said ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to our people who wanted to come in, and the Secret Service agent checked out the VIPs.”
June remembers that Aunt Sissy was very excited. She was raised in the Dolvin house in Roswell and was excited to show her deceased husband’s namesake, the school, to her nephew, the president.
Carter spoke to the crowd in the auditorium/cafeteria and told them how proud he was to see his Uncle Dolvin’s name on the school. He noted that he had visited the Dolvin home often “because Sissy was my favorite aunt and helped to guide me through my formative years. And as I got into politics and government, Sissy and Dolvin’s house was a good place for me to come, not only to receive love and friendship and support but also to learn. . . because he knew that I was eager to learn and to improve the educational system of our state. He taught me just as he taught his students in elementary school.”
Following the dedication, Aunt Sissy hosted a reception for about 100 people at the Dolvin residence including Mrs. Lillian Carter, the president’ mother, Governor Busbee, Senator Talmadge and Representative Fowler.