Opinion: Janet Gray, 21 aliases and a home on Happy Hollow Road

The history of Cassidy-Lamb House on W. Fontainebleau Court has been recorded in this column on more than one occasion and included the original owner, Clara Cassidy, followed by Baxter and Midge Maddox, Harold and Charlotte Ebersole and more recently, Ken and Brenda Lamb. Thanks to the DeKalb History Center, I recently learned the surprising story of another owner in the 1950s, Margaret Burton aka Janet Gray, often referred to as Mrs. Gray.
Marissa Howard, Programs and Membership coordinator at DeKalb History Center, made the connection that the house Gray lived in on Happy Hollow Road and the Happy Hollow summer home I have written about were the same. The story of Gray and her crimes in Decatur, Georgia, are included in a 2019 blog post at dekalbhistory.org titled, “True Crime-Margaret Burton aka Mrs. Gray.”
Gray had at least 22 aliases during her years as a criminal across the United States and in Europe. When she arrived in Decatur, she applied for a job as office manager for a group of doctors. Her appearance, manner and stories led people to believe she was a wealthy socialite. She was 51 years old, described with long silver hair and youthful skin. She claimed her father was president of Panama, that she owned mining interests in Colorado, and that her husband was a colonel who had died. Her husband was a hotel night manager in Athens, Georgia.
Gray impressed the doctors and was given the job. Her salary was $400 per month. A University of Georgia student working in the office reported that Gray usually came in to work in the morning, left about 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and returned much later in the afternoon. She may have been out shopping because information surfaced later about charge account balances owed at several retail stores. Gray owed $1,600 at the Leon Frohsin store in Atlanta, where she had bought over 50 hats. She owed $300 and $400 at two other stores and $30 to a photographer.
She bought a $6,000 pink Lincoln and four other cars. The Lincoln later was used for the getaway of Gray and her daughter Shelia Joy. Shelia Joy was known by neighbors on Happy Hollow Road as Candy Laine or Candace Victoria Lane, Gray’s niece.
Gray kept 40 show dogs at the Happy Hollow property. One dog was a cocker spaniel that won awards at the Westminster Dog Show in 1956. Another went by the name Capital Gains. Gray entered her dogs in the Columbus, Georgia, Kennel Club’s annual dog show for two years. Those who met her in Columbus were shocked when they learned she was a thief. (The Sunday Ledger-Enquirer, Columbus, GA, August 18, 1957, “Mrs. Gray Owed Everybody”)
In the 1950s, many people paid cash for their doctor visits. Gray was pocketing all the cash paid by patients at the Decatur office. This went unnoticed for a long time, until an accountant was called in for an audit and discovered her thievery. When Gray heard an audit was planned on July 19, 1957, she fled Decatur and Georgia. She arranged for the dogs to travel by moving van and sadly they did not all survive the trip.
She made the mistake of securing a bookkeeper job in a doctor’s office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, thinking she could get away with it again. An office employee saw the Decatur story in the Tulsa newspapers and informed the doctors. Mother and daughter were captured by the FBI in Tulsa, and charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. (Atlanta Constitution, August 22, 1957, “Mrs. Gray seized in Tulsa at job in doctor’s office”)
In February of 1958 Janet Gray appeared at DeKalb Superior Court for embezzling $186,757 from the clinic where she worked. This was the second trial, as the first ended in a mistrial. “Mrs. Burton admitted she bought three houses, expensive automobiles, show dogs, furniture and a swimming pool, she said she used the rest of the money for lavish living for herself and her daughter.” (Macon News, Feb. 5, 1958, “Mrs. Burton’s Statement Admits Theft of $50,000)
Gray was indicted on Feb. 8, 1958, with two counts of larceny. When she heard that she could serve two to five years at Reidsville State Prison, she fainted.
Sheila Joy Gray left Atlanta in September of 1957 and went to live with an uncle. Janet Gray served 18 months before being extradited to California to face additional charges. She spent 240 days in jail in California. Then she was deported for “failure to keep the Government informed of her address and conviction of two crimes involving moral turpitude and criminal misconduct.” She eventually returned to California to live the remainder of her life.