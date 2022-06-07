Opinion: It's time to honor the best

It’s that time of year again!

Appen Media Group and the Herald newspapers are pleased to announce that its annual Best of North Atlanta reader contest, honoring the area’s top businesses, will return for the 15th time this year. The window for nominations is open now and closes June 15th.

Area residents and Herald newspaper readers can now go to bestofnorthatlanta.com and nominate their favorite businesses in the categories of Food & Beverage, Medical, Recreation, Services and Shopping & Commerce. Also back this year is an opportunity to nominate individual leaders in the People & Community category.

Best of North Atlanta timeline Nomination Period: May 15 – June 15

Voting Period: July 15 – August 15

Winners Announced: September 15

Last year, over 50,000 people cast votes in the most competitive year on record, with more than 600 businesses nominated in 100 categories.

Every year the contest gets more competitive and every year winning your category – and even getting nominated – means that much more to area businesses.

We are open for business here in North Atlanta and it’s time to once again showcase to the country that North Atlanta is the best region, within the best state in the country, to do business.

The full list of 2021 winners can be found at appenmedia.com/best_of_north_atlanta_2021.

Once nominees are announced, supporters can return to bestofnorthatlanta.com to view the nominees in each category and cast a vote for their final selection in each category. Winners will be announced to the public in the Herald newspapers on Sept. 15 and recognized at an awards gala in October.