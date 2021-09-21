The Friends of the Dunwoody Library will host a book sale Sept. 25. I can hear the cheers around Dunwoody from all of us who have missed these opportunities to shop for books, DVDs, and more.
We were accustomed to visiting the library three times a year for these 3 ½ day sales — that is until the pandemic took control of our lives in 2020. Do you recall earlier times when you could find up to 80 shoppers waiting for the doors to open on day one? The following days were just as fruitful for me, and I made it once or twice to the last day of the sale for the special pricing of books by the bagful.
For now, for safety, the Friends of the Dunwoody Library plans to host smaller, shorter sales, targeting specific genres.
What can you expect on Saturday, Sept. 25? The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia, 30338 in the courtyard of the North DeKalb Cultural Center, which is adjacent to the Dunwoody Library.
Things to know:
• This event features adult fiction and mysteries.
• Prices are $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks.
• Cash or credit/debit payments are accepted.
• All books are half price after 4 pm.
• Face masks are required.
• This is an outdoor event. In the event of horrific rain, the rain date will be October 2, 2021.
This is an opportunity to stock up on reading material for the cooler weather, and while you’re there, please consider donating to the Friends so they can continue their unwavering support of the Dunwoody Library.
Despite the pandemic, the FODL has continued to support the library in a variety of ways. They assisted in the purchase of new seating for several areas and helped with the costs of replacing the carpet in the foyer, hallway, and Williams Room. The organization helped fund personal protection supplies for the library staff. A subscription to BookPage, a publication that highlights the best new books across all genres, is provided by the Friends, and library patrons can pick up paper copies or access the publication online. As usual, the Friends of the Dunwoody Library continues to help fund enhancements to the library collections which benefits not only our Dunwoody branch but also the entire county library system.
This year, the Friends partnered with the Dunwoody Library to provide free donated children's books at the National Night Out event at Brook Run Park on Aug. 3. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.
Volunteers paired bookmarks made by the Metro Academic Studies Beta Club and donated by Claire Kosobud with the free books for many appreciative readers, and the Dunwoody Library provided free back-to-school items, small toys, coloring books and library program literature.
You might go so far as to say that the Dunwoody Library is “healthy, wealthy and wise.” Necessary precautions to keep the staff and patrons safe have been taken. Though it may not be wealthy in terms of money, the library has a wealth of support from the Friends. And wise? Surely wisdom can be found in the pages of the books and periodicals housed here.
You’ll find me at the sale with my shopping bags hunting for books by my favorite authors and, fingers crossed, discovering some I haven’t tried before. I hope to see you there.