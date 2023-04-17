Opinion: Inching closer to singing ‘Happy Trails’ at work

Having been a manager in the pharmaceutical industry for the last 36 years, I’ve been handed an opportunity that was just too good to pass up. There is a real need to help with what can be called “trade relations” and I’m ready for a new challenge.
My employer for the past 14 years has treated me well. It’s time to expand my horizons and do something else. As a Lifetime Platinum Medallion with Delta, having amassed more than 4,000,000 miles, it is impossible to wipe a silly grin off my face, knowing my trips to Hartsfield-Jackson will be fewer and farther in-between.
I look at it this way: If I never have to see “the world’s busiest airport” will be peaches and ice cream for me. This new position as it’s been explained to me means minimal travel. I’ll be working from home and eventually allow me to work part-time. The new workplace buzzword “sunsetting,” which is where I’m going to heading towards.
Someone please hurry and get me a horse and saddle!
Fact is, just two months shy of my 68th birthday, I feel I’ve earned my trek towards retirement. My first job was at Food Town Market in Oildale, California in 1970. My skinflint stepdad owned the store and paid me $1.35 an hour, even though the minimum wage was $1.65. I worked an entire weekend and on Thursday of that February weekend, I picked up my $20.24 check.
Don’t laugh. To me, it was all the money in the world because I earned every penny. It amazes me with my 53 years of working, I still have that miniscule amount indelibly etched in my memory.
So now when I am constantly asked, just when do you plan on retiring? “Soon” will be my truthful answer.
I’m already visualizing what pulling an Elvis will look like when I leave the building.
We are a dogless household. I want a Golden Retriever to hang with me. I considered a French Bulldog but decided that breed is too much like me. They are so popular right now, but I fear having a companion that likes naps, cuddling, while unleashing all kinds of sounds and smells, would be too much where others would have a difficult time distinguishing it from its owner.
Then I’ve become quite fond of German Shepherds. They seem smart like me and most appealing is their propensity to do what their owner tells them to do. That is a rarity around my house.
Nope, Goldens are the way to go. Sam and Chester were two of the best and if something works, I believe I should stick with it.
Another bucket list item is taking a trip to Tennessee and going to see some bears. Co-worker Todd Anthony takes an annual trip to an area inhabited by them and he hasn’t been attacked so I thought I’d take Vicki and give it a whirl. Bear spotting, not attacks that is.
One more item will be cashing in our Blue Ridge Railroad excursion tickets from a few years ago. We had tickets but tornadoes put the kibosh to that activity. It sure seems like a worthwhile, relaxing day.
I have had what seems like a lifetime of frenetic pace. Sitting on the deck with my pooch, a good book and some travel brochures is about as busy as I’ll be wanting to be.