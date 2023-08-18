Opinion: I used to collect words; Now someone has done it for me

I just finished reading a book that was on my wife’s book club list, “The Dictionary of Lost Words.” It was a wonderful, easy summer beach read that moved me in a way that I haven’t known in a long time, at least since Anthony Doerr’s “All the Light We Cannot See.”
The last few years I have been reading more and more non-fiction – generally history or popular social commentary. Think Michael Lewis (“The Premonition,” “The Undoing Project,” “The Blind Side”) or books by Malcolm Gladwell (“The Tipping Point,” “Outliers,” “Blink).**
I love those types of books that Lewis and Gladwell write. They entertain, illuminate, educate and generally help me understand just a little better who I am and who others are – and why. Reading them is like opening a road map to how we think and following the roads wherever they take us.
Those roads – those kinds of books – however don’t move me the way fiction can and has. They are not magic. They don’t lift me up and take me far away into worlds I don’t know. They don’t reach into my heart or soul and change me in some way like those rare, works of fiction do – TS Elliot, Hemingway, Mary Oliver or Louise Gluck. Gluck was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”
“The Dictionary of Lost Words” took me far away to another time, and it did mine old memories in me, memories that had been dormant for years – one reveal after another.
About halfway through the book I remembered that I used to collect words many years ago, literally “collect” them much in the same way that Esme, the protagonist in the book, collected the rejected words. These- words that for one reason or another were deliberately excluded from the original Oxford English Dictionary that was composed roughly between 1900 and 1912.
Esme’s collection of ‘lost words” had a purpose – a reason. Most of Esme’s “lost” words were those that had been discounted and, in a sense, shunned primarily by the men who edited the OED, and the editors were by in large, all men around the turn of the century. That is, they were words that were not important to them but could have been important to a woman. History, context, politics and social order were the filters that were illuminated and annotated throughout this book – woven in and out of the author’s engaging story like a patchwork quilt depicting the creation of the Oxford English Dictionary.
My collection of words was far less ambitious. I just collected words that I didn’t know, and which seemed interesting; I wasn’t on a mission, like Esme.
My word collection began when I was in my early teens. I kept a notebook by my bed and every time I encountered an interesting word I would log it into my notebook: definition, sentence, and the name of the book and page number in which I found the word. Since I was very young and didn’t know much, I discovered a lot of words. In fact, I felt like an eager prospector during a gold rush, working a fecund steam, panning for linguistic treasures in the books.
Most of my early word discoveries were from two books – Will and Ariel Durant’s “The Lessons of History,” and a little bit later, Gibbon’s “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.” And while I still have not finished Gibbon’s work – it’s in tatters, a fading green paperback on my bookshelf still with another 20 percent yet to be read – I don’t think I ever turned a single page without finding new words for the collection.
Years later after college (in the early 1980s) I moved to Chile and took my word collection with me. Other than some clothes and a guitar, my books and my word collection were about the only things I took. There, my word collection took a huge turn; it began to include Spanish words and their histories. I began to read in Spanish novels and poetry: Pablo Neruda, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Luis Borges (El Hacedor), and others.
At some point, Spanish became my default language. I thought it, wrote it, dreamed it, and read it by preference. It was more descriptive than English. It had better words, often simpler words that described people or things so much better than the equivalent English. Often there simply was no English equivalent.
When I left Chile to go home and recover from an illness, I intended to return, so I didn’t take my stuff with me. It turns out I never did go back to Chile to live and all my belongings – including my word collection – disappeared forever, left in a tiny upstairs room in the small port of San Antonio. Of note, most of San Antonio was destroyed in a massive earthquake not long after I left so, my word collection truly was lost.
Timing is everything.
We use words to tell stories, and “stories” are the oil that lubricates societies. Sometimes the words themselves are the story, a story that tells greater truths about our world. That was the case in “The Dictionary of Lost Words” – a story within a story, within a story – not unlike the movie “Inception.“
Paying attention to written words is important. It is like looking into a mirror, one that illuminates everything and hides nothing.
Words are more powerful than bombs. They cannot be discounted or ignored.
Paying attention to words is a way to stay in the present but also know the past and possibly the future. Words are living histories and are in constant flux. Lose connection to the written words and lose connection to what is important “now,” “this hour,” “this minute.” Words can help ground us if we slow down and pay attention. They can keep us connected if we let them.
_ _ _
** On a different note, for those of you who love to read, I cannot resist recommending (again) two amazing, non-fiction books. These spell-binding easy-reads delve into aspects of our recent past that are incredibly important. Both are true stories about the pandemic, but they reveal the actual backstories that took place, and in large part, determined the course of events.
“The Premonition” by Michael Lewis
“Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson