Opinion: How to get your book published in 10 easy steps

My first novel, “Mama Tried,” comes out this week. This is a sentence I only dreamed about writing long before and throughout the years I penned Good Books stories for Appen Media Group. Then one of those articles finally helped turn fantasy into reality for me.
The assignment: Interview George Weinstein, Atlanta Writers Club executive director, about how to get published.
There are three ways, he said: traditionally with a big press and, usually, a literary agent, (difficulty level: 10 out of 10); traditionally via a small press, minus the agent, (difficulty between 5-7); self-publishing (difficulty from 1-4). After spending years fixated on big houses – fiercely guarded by what author Laura Morelli calls “gatekeepers” – I listened to Weinstein. Now I have a published book, thanks to these 10 steps.
Step 1: Finish. Every author I’ve interviewed in 40-plus years had one thing in common: They’d finished their books. Sounds obvious, but it’s key.
Step 2: Pick your priorities. While shifting my focus away from big publishers means I didn’t snag a million-dollar book deal, it also means I have a published book now instead of piles of printouts.
Step 3: Get the words right. I wrote so many versions of the same book over so many years that nearly half the people in my acknowledgements died. I just didn’t write any of the drafts well. I was always too anxious to rush them off to top agents I assumed were just waiting to wade through wordiness and a weak plot to discover raw talent. They weren’t. Once you burn a literary bridge with work that isn’t ready, it’s burned forever.
Step 4: Don’t get too many words right. Publishers – especially for first books – have a word limit of around 100,000, sometimes much less. Don’t think that will change once the powers-that-be see your stunning words. It won’t. They won’t even look at something far too long.
Step 5: Be prepared to trim some of your words. Especially if there are 160,000 of them. In that case, be prepared to trim over a third of your words. Imagine weighing 160 and dieting down to 100 or so. Avoid that torture with editing.
Step 6: Be prepared to similarly part ways with some of your publishing fantasies. Like the aforementioned million-dollar contract. Throw in Reese Witherspoon turning your novel into a movie and being an Oprah Book Club pick. If it happens, yay! If it doesn’t, still yay because you’re published.
Step 7: Find a reliable reader. None of Step 6 will occur without accepting constructive criticism. This can be from a friend, spouse or book buddy. Anyone who will read endless drafts and tell you the hard truth. Find your person. Then listen.
Step 8: It IS what you know. If you don’t read thrillers, don’t write thrillers. Conversely, if you write mainstream fiction, read mainstream fiction. Lots of it. There’s truth in Malcom Gladwell’s 10,000-hour rule.
Step 9. It can also be who you know. I volunteered alongside author Marilyn Baron for three years with Roswell Reads, watching six of her 28 works of fiction come to fruition, before realizing her publisher was seeking numerous genres other than cozy mysteries and romance – including mine. Yes, that elusive literary introduction I’d spent ages chasing had been one friend-turned-fairy-godmother away for years. Who do you know? Ask for help.
Step 10: Help others. There’s a reason Weinstein is called “the book whisperer.” He helps writers. I will, too, in whatever small way I can. Just go to kathydesjardins.com and drop me a message.