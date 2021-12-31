Opinion: How to fish in green pea soup

Last time we got together here, you joined me for a little riverside chemistry lesson as my buddy Scott and I went fishing below Buford Dam on the Chattahoochee. The issue, you may recall, is that when we arrived, we found the river to be a bit off-color (okay, a lot off-color) with a distinct metallic, sulphur smell to boot.

But that’s what happens in the midst of “turning over.”

As it turned out, we still caught some fish.

This week I want to take a few minutes to talk a bit about strategies for fishing under such potentially challenging conditions.

Turnover is a seasonal thing in large reservoirs hereabouts, and it has a distinct impact (as in “slightly green” and “a little smelly”) on the part of any river that happens to be directly downstream of the reservoir in question. At its worst, it turns the river near the dam into watery green pea soup!

On the day we were there, the visibility was just a foot or two, a far cry from the gin-clear water that’s the norm below Buford Dam.

I was telling another friend about the experience, and he seemed surprised that we had met with any success at all.

“What were you using?” he asked. “I’ve never done much good fishing below the dam during turnover. It always seems like visibility is too low. What’s the secret?”

I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, but I’m glad to let you know what was working!

The trouble with turnover, as we’ve already noted, is that it makes the water murky. That makes it harder for predators to see prey, so what turned out to be the key for us that day was to go with flies (we were fly fishing) which were flashy, bright and easy for the fish to see.

Under ordinary conditions on that part of the river at this time of year, I’d go with tiny imitations of “emerging” immature midges. These insects are maybe a quarter of an inch long. Heck, the flies that imitate them are so small that sometimes it’s hard for me to see them myself. When the water is clear, trout seem to have no trouble picking them out and gobbling them down with gusto.

But what about when the water is murky, as it is near the dam during turnover?

Flies such as the Zebra Midge are usually my patterns of choice when I’m trying to imitate midge emergers. I tend to prefer black or dark red versions of those flies. But under turnover conditions like we encountered the other day, I found that my relatively drab Zebra Midges were outperformed by patterns with a brighter body — say, for example, the bright and highly visible Rainbow Warrior. Another great choice proved to be Chattahoochee River guide Chris Scalley’s inimitable Blue Assassin. Presumably, those brighter flies are easier for the trout to spot in murky water, and the result is more trout on the line.

We had good luck with big flies, too, in particular a large pattern known as the Rubberlegs. This fly imitates stonefly nymphs, which are apparently among the favorite foods of trout. Several different colors can work under turnover conditions, but very light or very dark ones seemed to be the ticket. Presumably, the larger profile of those flies made them easy to see no matter what color was used.

Another class of flies that has been working well under turnover conditions is streamers. These patterns, designed to imitate minnows, are fished with an active retrieve that mimics a minnow making its way through the current. Again, it seems that a part of their appeal is their size. Compared to a tiny midge emerger, a big streamer offers a super-sized meal and is easier for predators to spot even under less than optimum conditions.

The most effective streamers for turnover have been those tied with bright materials such as silver flash or those with bright elements that contrast sharply with darker elements. Patterns such as the Rolex come to mind; so do the Lightning Bolt Streamer (a flashy pattern tied with lots of silver flash) or the one that they call the Hudson Streamer (a pattern that benefits from the white spots on dark guinea fowl feathers). Again, it appears to be a matter of visibility as these flashy and high-contrast flies are simply easier for fish to see.

That same line of thinking applies to spinning lures too. I spoke with two different spinning rod enthusiasts who told me that they do better during turnover with bright-colored inline spinners. Roostertails or Mepps spinners in light colors and with flashy silver or gold blades were mentioned by both anglers; one added that he’s also done well with white soft plastic curlytail grubs fitted to white jigheads. The jig-and-grub combos have the added advantage of sinking quickly, something which puts them near the bottom where the fish like to hang out.

These bright flies and lures seem to work best if there’s some sun on the water. But what if there’s a heavy overcast or if it’s late in the day and the light is fading? In that case, some upper tailwater turnover anglers take a page from the bass angler’s notebook and go with darker-colored lures or flies. That stands to reason, for under dim conditions it becomes a matter of presenting a visible profile. Try a dark fly or lure, maybe even one with an orange-and-brown-and-red color scheme to imitate a baby brown trout. If you’re fly fishing, consider a Rolex-style fly tied with dark purple or black material. Sometimes it can work very well.

Once turnover is over and the uppermost tailwater returns to its usual clarity, I’ll be back to using everything in my tailwater box. For the next few weeks, though, I’ll start with something bright and see how it goes.

I hope that strategy will pay off for you too!