Opinion: How do we make America great again? With the great smack-down.

I always thought the idea was puzzling. America is still great. I don't recall that we ever ceased to be great. I remember reading something a while ago that really does speak to this. It said that if we decided to allow anyone in the world to immigrate to this country who wanted to, half the world would move in next week. And they would.

Anyone know another country that would compare?

One of the things that makes this country great, possibly more than anything else, is our values – individual rights, freedom, equal opportunity, honor, integrity, honesty, and especially the rule of law. These values are at the core of who we are today, and, most importantly, they will determine our future.

As important as these values and ideals are, there is one thing that is and historically has been even more important – our willingness to defend them.

Time and again, we have been willing to defend them, to fight for them on battlefields from Normandy to the jungles of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, and on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in front of a quarter million people Aug. 28, 1963. When our core values have been threatened, we have stepped up and protected them at all costs.

None of these values come cheap. They are not free. We have defended them for over 200 years with our blood, our lives, our honor.

Today, however, we seem to have lost our way. We're still great, but we have stumbled. Our country has been torn apart. We have forgotten who we are. We seem to have abandoned most of our values.

Why?

I can’t write about “why” now, here, because there are so many reasons we have collectively stumbled. But, I will point a broad-brush finger at three, and they are all related and generally get back to money: unlimited PAC money (Citizens United) pouring into our political “system;” unregulated social media and internet spreading toxic and frequently false information on a massive scale; and the geometrically increasing concentration of wealth in this country – basically turning control of the country to a bunch of billionaires, most of whom don’t know any better than you or I about what is right, wrong, or good or bad, but whose opinions and desires now are weighted a thousand times more than my opinion or yours.

Pull Quote "Voting is one of our tools that allow us to communicate – and demand – which values our electors must prioritize."

So how do we fix it?

One step you can take now. I believe 1,000 percent we fix it by each of us individually consistently taking tiny steps in the direction of restoring and reprioritizing our core values. That is, we all have a choice to be part of the solution or part of the problem. And we’re lucky to still have this choice. Much of the rest of the world does not.

Fixing our country is all about values. Our actions need to support the values we believe in.

Voting is one of our tools that allow us to communicate – and demand – which values our electors must prioritize.

Here is why and how: Brad Raffensperger.

Please consider that voting for the next Georgia Secretary of State is not a Democrat, Republican or Libertarian issue. It is a “value” issue, and our values in this instance should be independent of party.

In the last election and against overwhelming pressure from his own president and his own party, and with almost no support from his peers, Raffensperger defended truth and the facts. He stood his ground for you, for me, for every American. He defended the rule of law and the veracity of our election system that ain’t broken – because it was the right thing to do.

Opinion: Longing for the old Brandon Beach Publisher Hans Appen opines that what District 21 needs is the Brandon Beach it elected, not the one wrapped up in election conspiracies.

We all know – at least in private – that there was no significant election fraud. The unlimited money spent and the scores of investigations would have found it if it existed. It didn’t.

Each and every one of us know that.

Brad Raffensperger had everything politically and personally to gain by caving into the pressure and prostituting our law, but he didn’t. He stood his ground, something that almost no other fellow elected official had the guts or spine to do. They are cowards. Raffensperger is an American hero. He is the type of guy that in combat, you want covering your back.

Right now, every voter in Georgia has a huge, very specific opportunity to slap down the clowns – those who have abandoned the values we hold sacred – and fire a broadside warning to them by reelecting Mr. Raffensperger.

If we don't support him, what message would that send to the elite entrenched, self-serving politicians in office who don’t honor the same values that we honor? Keep doing what you do? Keep trashing our Democracy? Don't do the right thing if there is any risk to your own status or personal agenda? Keep hiding behind your wall of silence, and don't stand up for what is right?

We need more – many more – elected officials with the integrity, backbone and honor like Raffensperger. This election is our chance to communicate to all parties that we will be taking control back and the deadwood will no longer be tolerated.

This is our time; seize it for all our sake.

Thank you Brad Raffensperger for doing the right thing – for us all.