Opinion: How an ice cream factory became a wedding venue

The focal point of Little River Farms on Batesville Road in Milton is a beautiful white barn used today as a premier wedding facility. That was not always the case. Here is the story.

Back in 1964 Milton entrepreneur and civic leader George Ivey (1921-2014) learned that an ice cream factory in downtown Atlanta was being demolished to make way for a new Atlanta Braves stadium. He saw an opportunity and moved quickly to purchase it. He had the 6,000 square foot steel frame structure dismantled and moved to his 1,700-acre farm. After putting the structure back together, he covered it with wood and painted it red.

The concept of a wedding venue was George’s idea. Late in life, as George approached 90, he told his family that after his death he wanted his farm to become a place where young adults could start their lives together. Joe Ivey, George’s grandson who manages the wedding facility with his wife Jennifer, says his grandfather “was kind-hearted, yet relentless” when an idea got into his head. “At 90 he knew what young people would want for their weddings.” After his death, his unique barn was converted into a beautiful wedding facility and painted white.

George used his barn to support his beef cattle operation, one of several businesses he operated from his farm. In the late 1960s he switched to dairy farming, a business he had experienced while managing the Irvingdale Dairy in Chamblee as a high school student. He sold milk directly to the public through his chain of 57 Milk Jug drive-through convenience stores located from middle Georgia to Chattanooga, Tennessee. He provided milk in half-pint jars to the public schools in Atlanta, Fulton County and DeKalb County.

He raised and sold 500 hogs a year and had more than 10,000 laying hens. He operated his own quail and duck hunting preserve for 30 years, and when that business closed, he raised quail to support conservation efforts in South Georgia. To feed all his animals, George grew 300 acres of corn. At one time he employed 200 people, making him one of the largest employers in North Fulton County. Later he closed some of the businesses and reduced the farm to 80 acres by selling large tracts to a golf course developer and to a homebuilder.

George was a people person. Busloads of school children visited the farm almost every day where they toured the dairy and chicken operations. According to Joe Ivey, local bigwigs, mayors, representatives and business leaders would visit the farm for fish fries and barbecues. George loved to entertain and combine that with business.

He often helped folks in need.

“I saw him help many, many people over the years,” says Joe.

George was a successful and influential business executive. He started the Ivey Construction Company in 1946 and built hospitals, schools, shopping centers, barracks on local military bases, the runway at Dobbins Air Force Base and hundreds of homes.

He had a high sense of civic duty, serving on the Atlanta Regional Commission and on the MARTA Board of Directors where he met and married another board member Julia Mitchell Ivey (1933-2013) of Rockdale County. Julia was a very accomplished banking executive and eventually succeeded George to become the second woman to serve as Chairperson of MARTA.

No matter how successful George was, his first love was the land. Joe recalls how George would come home from a MARTA or a business meeting in suit and tie and within minutes change into his striped overalls.

Today the Little River Farms Wedding Venue is one of the most popular in the North Atlanta area, hosting some 100 weddings a year. Julie Ivey, Joe’s sister, who manages the parking for up to 250 guests says her brother and his team “made our grandfather’s dream come true.”