Opinion: How a city can paint itself into a corner

So, officially, I am 90 percent retired from the newspaper business. However, I still go into the office. I still manage a few relatively minor – with one exception – parts of the business. So, I am still privy to at least some of the goings on, including the newsroom.
I had a conversation with my son Carl who is managing the newsroom, and among several topics, the state of Milton’s decision to take elections in-house as opposed to continuing to allow Fulton County to manage local elections came up.
All other North Fulton cities (excluding Sandy Springs, which has no municipal election this year) thought about managing their own elections and decided to not do it. The surface reason for all the fuss was the idea that the cost of having Fulton County run the elections was excessive and that by bringing them in-house, the cost would be significantly less. At least that was my understanding.
So, Milton has taken a few steps toward setting up to administer elections. The number of polling locations in Milton has now gone from eight previously to two – one at Milton City Hall and one at Milton City Park and Preserve.
To me, that seems like it should cut expenses, I suppose. But it also feels like making it harder to vote by reducing the number of polling places is counterproductive. Is that progress? I suppose by some standard it may be.
What about early voting?
I asked Carl how Milton was going to manage early voting. In the last election I voted early at the Alpharetta library. If I had been a Milton resident, I also could have voted early at the Alpharetta library, because within Fulton County, any legitimate voting location could accept early votes regardless of what city they lived in.
Hmmm. So, I am guessing now that because Milton is conducting their own election, the only location where one would be able to vote early would be at Milton City Hall.
That does not feel terribly like progress to me unless of course the goal were to be to reduce the amount of early voting.
After I asked Carl about the early voting, it occurred to me to ask him how Milton was planning to manage handle absentee voting. I asked him whether Milton was planning to have dedicated staff to manage the voting process – with the thought that maybe that person could walk me through how absentee voting was going to be handled. He told me that he was aware of three city employees who were at present going to be involved in managing the voting.
“Are those three people up to speed in voting procedures and law,” I wondered to myself. I wondered exactly how many early and absentee votes were cast in the last Milton city election and, from an administrative point of view, how many people might it take to handle the paperwork involved and if it was possible to maintain transparency and credibility of processing those votes – with only three staff people.
I wondered whether these three staff people have other responsibilities with the city. How much of their time will be available to work on this city voting plan? What if there were disputes on absentee votes or early votes for some reason? Who was going to handle that? And, how about Milton residents who, because they were able to do it last election, try to vote early at the Alpharetta library or somewhere, not Milton? Who on the Milton team is going to be responsible for coordinating with Fulton County election workers and officials to deal with these types of circumstances?
It turns out that at present, the three people tasked with managing Milton voting are the city manager, an assistant city manager and the city clerk – all, one would assume, are already busy managing their “main” responsibilities.
It’s complicated
The more I thought about the scope of taking over the administration of voting by any city – as opposed to having Fulton County continue to do it – the more I began to see that it is a very big deal from a staffing, logistics, process and execution point of view, and certainly not something that should be decided generally and primarily to “save money.”
Of course, I do not know that was the primary reason Milton decided to administer its own election. When the issue was hot and being talked about a few months back, I seem to recall frequent opinions about the “outrageous cost” if Fulton County administered the election. Maybe it was something else. Regardless of the reason, one must wonder if the decision was made with at least an adequate consideration of the breadth and scope of the task.
One last comment that son Carl made really threw me for a loop. He mentioned that if in the next election there was a county-wide referendum on something – like increasing a homestead exemption – that the City of Milton could not administer the election and that it would kick back to Fulton County automatically. That sounded like a curve ball if ever there was one, especially if you are a city trying to decide whether to administer your own elections.
So, at the end of the day, one also needs to ask what the goal should be in administering any election. One hopefully would respond that the goal is to facilitate the maximum number of legitimate votes in a transparent, accurate and reliable way. One would think that increasing the convenience and ease of voting would be part of the goal – not the opposite. More votes, in more locations, cast more conveniently and with maximum transparency and credibility, surely should be what we seek. I would think “cost” should be included, but way back at the end of the list of priorities – way back.
I bet, in hindsight, Milton may wish they had passed on this one, like all the other cities. Let’s see how this plays out.