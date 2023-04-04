Opinion: Hitting the Jackpot at the library

Receiving emails that say, “Materials you have on hold are now available at your pick-up library” brings a huge smile to my face. The message informs me I have seven days to pick up my book(s), and if I already have a few on my nightstand, I often delay pick up until the last possible moment.
The other time I delay is when I see the little truck icon on my “Hold” list on the library website. That means my selection is in transit, and I can anticipate it arriving in a few days. It’s a rare occasion when I have plenty of books on my nightstand, several waiting for me at the library, and suddenly, several more in transit.
Imagine me humming Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” as I finally made my trip to the library to pick up—wait for it—five books! I told the librarian I felt as though I’d hit the jackpot, and she wished me happy reading. I often pick up several at a time, but I think five may be a record.
Three were part of some of the series that I return to time and time again—the latest and, hopefully, not last book in the Clare Ferguson / Russ Van Alstyne series, another from The Chronicles of St. Mary’s, and one Ruth Galloway mystery. I suspect I’ve written about all of these before, but chances are you’ll get an update soon.
Which book did I immediately dive into? It was “Killers of a Certain Age” because it was a two-week checkout. The others were good for a month. Who knows where I read about this book? Maybe I stumbled across it on Amazon where it’s labeled an Editor’s Pick and one of the Best Books of 2022. Maybe there was a review in the AJC or the WSJ. Buzzfeed’s one-liner says it all: “This Golden Girls meets James Bond thriller is a journey you want to be part of.” As I write this, I’m halfway through after one night and loving it.
The final book in the stack was recommended to me by one of my newsletter subscribers when I asked what everyone’s favorite Christmas read was. She wrote me that she rereads Rosamunde Pilcher’s “A Winter Solstice” every December. That seemed to be quite a testament to the book, so I added it to my library hold list. I read Pilcher’s “The Shell Seekers” years ago and I recall enjoying it, but somehow never picked up any of her other books. The blurb inside the cover has me eagerly anticipating this one. “Once again, Rosamund Pilcher reminds us all that friendship, compassion, loyalty, and love can come together and renew us all—even when the days seem darkest.”
If you’re an avid reader like I am, you won’t have any difficulty with the idea of me finishing five books in a month. If you’re not, you may think I’ve bitten off more than I can chew. Either way, I’ll be smiling as I work my way through the stack night after night. Oh! Did I mention I have many more books on hold at the library? I hope to hit the jackpot again soon!