The other day, I got the itch to hike somewhere new.
Like a lot of folks, I’m often a creature of habit and stick to the trails I know. But sometimes I get the urge to broaden my horizons. So, I pulled out the maps and the trail guides and even took a look at the Interweb thing to see what the new-trail possibilities might be.
And there were a lot of them. Even with decades of walking hither and thither in the north Georgia woods, there are still many, many trails I’ve never set foot on. Sometimes that’s because they’re too far away. Other times they’re too steep and rugged. Can you believe that? Hiking that’s too tough for me and my boots? Well, please do believe it. Age is relentless, and knees don’t lie.
I kept narrowing the list, and then, there it was. I had decided. I’d go hiking up north a little ways in Fort Mountain State Park near Ellijay.
“Have you been there before?” Wife of Mine asked as I loaded up the day pack.
“I have,” I replied, “I’ve been fishing in the lake. But never hiking.”
“Why not?”
“I don’t really know,” I said. “But that’s about to change!”
A couple of hours later I was making the turn off Georgia 52 and into the park. Adventure was about to begin!
Fort Mountain State Park gets its name from an ancient stone wall – a “fort,” if you will – that’s puzzled archaeologists for centuries. The wall, built of stacked stones, is 855 feet long and zigzags across the landscape between two precipices, running generally east-west. It varies in height from 2 to 6 feet, though archaeologists think it was higher in years gone by.
No one is really sure when it was constructed – or why. Nor does anyone know the purpose of the roughly 30 “pits” in the wall. Were they gun emplacements? Were they ceremonial features? Did the wall (as suggested on one of the historic markers at the site) maybe even serve as a sort of “honeymoon haven” for newlywed Cherokee couples?
Like the stones making up the wall, the mysteries stack up at Fort Mountain.
There are lots of theories, of course. The most plausible seems to be that it was built by Native Americans around 500 A.D. for religious or ceremonial purposes. Others think Welsh explorers or even Spanish conquistadores constructed it as a defensive fortification.
There’s also the theory (based on Cherokee legend) that it was built by the “Moon Eyes,” said to be a light-skinned people with large, pale eyes who had the ability to see in the dark.
Alas, there’s really no archaeological evidence to support any one theory over the others. It is likely that this particular stone puzzle will remain unsolved. But that’s okay. We all need a little mystery in our lives.
Less puzzling is another stone artifact at Fort Mountain, this one much more recent and tied not to Native Americans or mysterious ancients but to the much-more-recent Civilian Conservation Corps.
In the early 1930s, the United States was still reeling from the Great Depression. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the new president, and in 1933 he launched a program to put people to work – the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC, which he announced in his Fireside Chat on May 7, 1933.
The CCC, Roosevelt said, would provide employment to “one quarter of a million of the unemployed, especially young men.” He added that this workforce would, among other things, work at “clearly enhancing the value of our natural resources….”
One of the areas where CCC crews worked was what we now know as Fort Mountain State Park. Among their projects was the four-story fire tower that still stands in the park today. And that brings us to another story, the story of the heart of stone.
In 1934, a CCC crew was given the assignment to build that fire tower. Twenty-year-old Arnold Bailey found himself leading the crew. But as he and his team labored at building the tower, Bailey thought often about the love of his life, his future wife Margaret Reece.
Eventually, overcome by his love for Margaret, he selected one of the stones, crafted it into the shape of a heart, and then incorporated that heart into the construction of the tower.
Yes, the heart-shaped stone is still there, and you can see it if you know where to look. Here’s a hint: It’s located above a window...
Uh-oh. I see I’ve gotten so wrapped up in history that I’ve forgotten to talk about the hike! Since I’m about out of space, I’ll give you the short version: The park offers hiking opportunities ranging from short and easy (including the Cool Springs Overlook Trail, which is 100 percent accessible by 2002 standards) to long and challenging (for example, the 8.2-mile Gahuti Trail, a backcountry loop that even offers four backcountry hiking sites by reservation).
My hike included the Stone Wall Trail, the CCC Stone Tower Trail, the North Stone Tower Trail (challenging in places with some incredible vistas), and the West Overlook Trail (which leads to an overlook you’ll never forget). Pick up a detailed trail map from the park office, take a look at the routes and trail profiles, and decide which hike is best for you.
Legends, history, romance and more, including camping and cottages and mountain biking and a lake and lots more – you’ll find it all at Fort Mountain State Park.
I love places like this. I think you will too.